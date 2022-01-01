Calendar 2022, from the elections in France to the World Cup in Qatar

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Politics, sport, environment and society. Are so many the appointments already scheduled for 2022, year in which the institutional fate of many countries will be decided, above all France, and during which sport will once again be the protagonist, with the Winter Olympics in Beijing (event also charged with geoplotical values), ei World Cup in Qatar, first “winter” edition of the review.

Below is a list, certainly not exhaustive, of the main events of the new year.

January

The single Euro currency turns 20

Football Africa Cup (until February 6)

International day of commemoration in memory of the victims of the Shoah

Early elections in Portugal

February

XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China (until February 20)

Presidential elections in Germany

March

One hundred years since the birth of Pier Paolo Pasolini

2022 Indoor Athletics World Championships in Belgrade 21

The night of the Oscars in Los Angeles

April

World Health Day

Presidential elections in France

International Day in Commemoration of the Chernobyl Disaster

May

World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan (until 29)

Legislative elections in Australia

June

World Environment Day

Legislative elections in France

July

World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States

Presidential election in India

August

European swimming championships in Rome

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

September

European Men’s Basketball Championships in the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany and Italy

Presidential elections in Austria

77th UN General Assembly

October

In Brazil presidential, legislative and Senate elections

United Nations day

Presidential elections in Iraq

November

100 years since the discovery of the tomb of the pharaoh Tutankhamun by the British archaeologist Howard Carter

USA, midterm elections

World Cup in Qatar (until 18 December)

December

World AIDS Day

International Migrants Day

