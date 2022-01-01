World
Calendar 2022, from the elections in France to the World Cup in Qatar
Do you want to advertise on this site?
Politics, sport, environment and society. Are so many the appointments already scheduled for 2022, year in which the institutional fate of many countries will be decided, above all France, and during which sport will once again be the protagonist, with the Winter Olympics in Beijing (event also charged with geoplotical values), ei World Cup in Qatar, first “winter” edition of the review.
Below is a list, certainly not exhaustive, of the main events of the new year.
January
- The single Euro currency turns 20
- Football Africa Cup (until February 6)
- International day of commemoration in memory of the victims of the Shoah
- Early elections in Portugal
February
- XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China (until February 20)
- Presidential elections in Germany
March
- One hundred years since the birth of Pier Paolo Pasolini
- 2022 Indoor Athletics World Championships in Belgrade 21
- The night of the Oscars in Los Angeles
April
- World Health Day
- Presidential elections in France
- International Day in Commemoration of the Chernobyl Disaster
May
- World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan (until 29)
- Legislative elections in Australia
June
- World Environment Day
- Legislative elections in France
July
- World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States
- Presidential election in India
August
- European swimming championships in Rome
- International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism
September
- European Men’s Basketball Championships in the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany and Italy
- Presidential elections in Austria
- 77th UN General Assembly
October
- In Brazil presidential, legislative and Senate elections
- United Nations day
- Presidential elections in Iraq
November
- 100 years since the discovery of the tomb of the pharaoh Tutankhamun by the British archaeologist Howard Carter
- USA, midterm elections
- World Cup in Qatar (until 18 December)
December
- World AIDS Day
- International Migrants Day
- Read here the GdB on newsstands today
- Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.
reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it