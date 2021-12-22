Calendar and defense found, for Juve the Champions League has never been so close

Bianconeri less than 4 from Atalanta’s fourth place after the comeback in November, but now the big matches arrive for Allegri: “I would be happy to arrive at the end of February with this gap”

Here is again Juventus. Allegri’s team also beats Cagliari without conceding a goal, obtains the fourth victory in the last five games and finds themselves just 4 points from fourth place in theAtalanta braking in Genoa: the last time the Bianconeri had a shorter distance from the zone Champions it was the last week of October. A comeback started right after the defeat against the Goddess, which led the team to Merry to score 19 of the 24 points available from November onwards and that has many reasons.

The braking of the front teams, which Inter apart have lost many points, and a calendar on the downhill card (Salernitana, Genoa, Bologna, Venice and Cagliari) they certainly helped the bianconeri, but Allegri’s team, which so far in the league had lost points above all against the so-called small, has certainly regained its proverbial solidity and has armored defense (eight seasonal clean sheets, of which six in the last eight games), but above all he learned to win, albeit suffering especially in the second half, even beyond the ‘short muzzle‘: the last 5 victories have all come with a difference of two goals.

Fixed the defense, where above all De Ligt is playing at high levels, now the Juventus coach will have to find his stars again, Dybala and Church above all, because when they return to the field from the break, the calendar puts the bianconeri in front of a big match tour de force that will be decisive for the rest of the season: Naples, Rome and Supercoppa with Inter in 7 days from the Epiphany and then, before the first leg with Villarreal on 22 February, also the challenges with Milan and Atalanta.

“I would be happy to arrive at the end of February with this gap to fight for the first four places – Allegri said after the victory over Cagliari – Once the direct clashes of that period have been eliminated it will be easier”. But there is time to think about what will happen after the break, meanwhile the coach enjoys the comeback and can spend Christmas with a view… Champions.

