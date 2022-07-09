Calendar of future releases Marvel: the movies and series that will come after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – CINEMABLEND

The fourth film in the saga starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman has just hit theaters. What titles follow her in Phase 4?

The fourth installment of the Marvel superhero Thor movie saga, Thor: Love and Thunder, has just arrived in Spanish cinemas with a new adventure again directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth and which means the return from Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, but also as the heroine known as Almighty Thor.

The film comes just two months after the last Marvel Phase 4 movie released in theaters, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and with just over a month of difference from the expected series. She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk which premieres in August from the hand of Disney +. On the other hand, the next Marvel movie that we will enjoy on the big screen will be the second part of Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will debut in the cinema if nothing changes next November 11.

How to watch Marvel movies and series in chronological order including ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Also, Marvel Studios has a long list of new series and movies that will see the light in the short, medium and long term. Take note of Marvel’s release schedule below:

UPCOMING FILMS AND SERIES (WITH RELEASE DATE)

She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk

Premiere: August 17, 2022 on Disney+

In the new Marvel series She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is a successful lawyer who leads a normal and peaceful life until she suffers a serious accident. To recover, she receives a blood transfusion from her cousin, scientist and superhero Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffulo). But in this procedure, she ends up transferring the Hulk’s DNA as well. From that moment on, her life changes completely and she transforms into the female version of the iconic green creature. Now, the lawyer must learn to control her new and intense powers and, even against her will, she will become a hero. At the same time, Jennifer also receives an unexpected promotion at work.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever





Premiere: November 11, 2022 (final date to be confirmed in Spain)

Sequel to Black Panther (2018), in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the world of Wakanda expands after the death of the actor who played T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman, to focus on the rest of the characters that surround Black Panther: Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Ramonda (Amanda Bassett), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and M’Baku (Winston Duke). Although there is no official synopsis yet, we can count on finding a Wakanda who has changed after the battle against Thanos’s Army in Avengers: Infinity War, while it has also been announced that M’Baku will have a major role and that Michael B. Jordan returns as Killmonger.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania





Premiere: February 17, 2023 (final date to be confirmed in Spain)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the sequel to Marvel’s hit franchise, following Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) on their journeys as superheroes. This is the third installment of the films about the character after Ant Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), the first after Avengers: Endgame and is again directed by Peyton Reed.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3





Premiere: May 5, 2023 (final date to be confirmed in Spain)

Closure of the trilogy starring Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Groot (Vin Diesel). The official synopsis still of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 It has not come to light, but it is official that it is again written and directed by James Gunn, responsible for the first two installments.

the marvels





Premiere: July 28, 2023 (final date to be confirmed in Spain)

The second solo adventure of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is called the marvels and, although many details about it are not yet known, it has transpired that it will be set in the present -the first was in the 90s- and that Carol Danvers will be joined by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel. (Iman Vellani). Nia DaCosta directs.

UPCOMING FILMS AND SERIES (RELEASE DATE YET TO BE CONFIRMED)

What would happen if…? – Season 2

Premiere: 2022, final date yet to be confirmed on Disney +

Confirmed in December 2019, more than a year before the premiere of the first installment, the second season of What would happen if…? returns with new animated stories that have no fear of turning the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down. Alternative stories to the ones we know so well and that are once again narrated by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright).

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special





The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a Christmas television movie-special that will star the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), also known as Star-Lord. It is also written and directed by James Gunn, like all three films in the franchise, and is a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Y Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2but precedes Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

Premiere: December 2022, final date yet to be confirmed, on Disney +.

Secret Invasion





Premiere: date yet to be confirmed (but rumored to be in 2022) on Disney +.

Another new series planned by Marvel Studios for its premiere on Disney+, Secret Invasion follows in the footsteps of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they investigate a sect of Skrulls who have managed to infiltrate Planet Earth using their powers. of shapeshifters. Now Nick and Talos must stop these aliens and get everything back to normal.

Fantastic Four





Premiere: date yet to be confirmed

reset of the Fantastic four after officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not many details are known yet, but Fantastic Four is part of Phase 4 and it seems safe to count that it will star Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing.

Agatha: House of Harkness





Premiere: date yet to be confirmed on Disney +

Agatha: House of Harkness is a spin-off series from Scarlet Witch and Vision, the successful Marvel series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in which we met its charismatic protagonist. In the new fiction we will know the origins of the infamous sorceress Agatha Harkness, with the expected return of Kathryn Hahn in the skin of the character.

Armor Wars





Premiere: date yet to be confirmed on Disney +

the marvel series Armor Wars It will be based on the homonymous Marvel Comics story and is also part of Phase 4. Starring Don Cheadle, the fiction follows in the footsteps of the hero War Machine, Tony Stark/Iron Man’s right-hand man. In the new fiction, the alter James Rhodes’ ego faces a group of villains who have managed to get their hands on very important technology from Stark Industries that they must recover if they want to preserve the future of humanity.

Threw out





Premiere: date yet to be confirmed on Disney +

Spin-off and a sequel to Hawk Eye, Threw out is the story of the heroine Maya López (Alaqua Cox). A deaf and martial arts master, she is able to perfectly replicate a person’s movements and is known to have collaborated with heroes such as Daredevil, Blade, and the Avengers.

iron heart





Premiere: date yet to be confirmed on Disney +

Another of the Marvel Studios series that have been announced for its premiere in the medium-term future of the Disney+ streaming platform is this spin-off of Hombre de Hierro in which we will learn the story of Riri Williams, an African-American girl who picks up Tony Stark’s witness after his death and, after having created a similar armor, becomes the superhero iron heart. Will he fill his role in The Avengers?

Wakanda





Premiere: date yet to be confirmed on Disney +

It is not yet certain that this is its official title, but Wakanda is a spin-off series of Black Panther set in the iconic, most technologically advanced African nation on the planet. Details about the plot are not yet known, but it is certain that Ryan Coogler, director of the film starring Chadwick Boseman and the future sequel, is developing a series set in the famous kingdom. Likewise, it seems possible that we can see in it some of the characters we met on the big screen, such as Okoye or Shuri, forming part of the plots to a greater or lesser extent.

Thunderbolts





Premiere: date yet to be confirmed

It is one of the most secret projects of Marvel Studios, but we already know its director, Jake Schreier (Paper cities), to its screenwriter, Eric Pearson. in the purest style suicide squadbut from Marvel, Thunderbolts is in the comics a team made up of redeemed villains “who are sent on missions commissioned by the government”. Actors linked to the film project are not yet known.

