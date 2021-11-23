calendar, super attack, ice calhanoglu. That’s why she is once again the favorite for the Scudetto- Corriere.it

from Guido De Carolis

The victory over Napoli relaunches the Nerazzurri who meet Shakhtar on Wednesday and can already qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League after 10 years

The victory of strength and fear placed on others. With the championship reopened, Inter have thrown down the mask, the team to beat remains. The success of the Italian champions against Napoli has rebalanced the ranking, reinvigorated the group of pursuers, gave a different light to Inzaghi’s formation. Before with the big teams, Inter had never achieved a full result, but in any case they did not lose the direct clashes, now they have shown that they know how to win them as well. The message makes the others a little anxious, highlights Alessandro Altobelli.

The status of the Nerazzurri has changed, as pursuers they are again favorites, despite the 4 points behind the two leaders, Milan and Napoli.

was the turning point game, Inter got back in the running for the championship and the Champions League. The league titles are won in March and Napoli without Osimhen for two months, have a lot of trouble, analyzes Altobelli.



The championships are won in March, but the foundations are laid in December and January e Inter have the opportunity to repeat what happened last year. The week of the turning point was precisely this in November. Victory against Torino, home defeat against Real Madrid and then seven more successes in a row. Inzaghi hopes to repeat, adding tomorrow a victory against Shakhtar that could already be worth, after 10 years, the qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League and boost ambitions.

The calendar gives him a great hand, until the Christmas break the most uncomfortable commitment is Rome, otherwise he has affordable matches against medium-sized teams



. The championships are won by beating the small ones, Inter had the problem of not being able to overcome the big ones, but the mental block was removed. The calendar can help you: you risk getting full of points, Altobelli thinks. It is not wrong to just scroll through the list of opponents: Venice, Spezia, Rome, Cagliari, Salernitana and Turin.

The victory over Napoli gave confidence to the environment, as remarked by the sporting director Piero Ausilio at the naming ceremony of the Brera-Lagrange sports high school in memory of Mauro Bellugi in Milan. Great successes also come through suffering, character and strengthening certain beliefs that we all have.

Inter are convinced that they have the most competitive squad in Serie A. The attack is the best in the league, 32 goals with 15 different players to sign. Inzaghi has found Lautaro, Correa on the rise, Dzeko a leader who is living a second youth, net of the error against Napoli. Inzaghi

he later discovered he had in the house a man of ice: the Turk Calhanoglu. Continuity is not his strong point, with the big players he is never wrong. Against Juve, he crossed the posts and goals, at Milan he scored on a penalty under the curve of his former fans, with Napoli he put in the same penalty: he is not afraid and, as he said, I love the pressure.

Some have complained about Inzaghi’s changes, Altobelli dismantles the critics. When you go to see the substitutions you must then consider the final result.



You have to criticize when you lose, Inzaghi won, he’s right. The victory over Napoli leaves a clear message: Inter is there. He has a top notch squad, he changes five men and you don’t notice. Some yes, but Spillo is right, the victory washes everything away and now Inter scares the others.