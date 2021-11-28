Calendasco, vaccination hub in the school gym: over 150 doses in a few hours

Where the Ausl fails to meet the requests for the administration of third doses of the anti Covid vaccine, the municipal administrations take care of it.

In Calendasco, 150 people were vaccinated in just four hours thanks to the creation of a vaccination hub within the school gymnasium, with the collaboration of family doctors.

An even greater result than the similar experience organized last spring in the middle of the pandemic.

Many elderly “over 60” showed up at the gym last Sunday to ask for the third dose, which was administered by doctors Patrizia Colazzo And Giuseppe Guasconi, in collaboration with the nurses provided by the White Cross of Piacenza, already manages the blood collection center in the country.

In the gym set up by the civil protection group and the administrators of Calendasco, 140 people were vaccinated from 8.45 to 13; another ten were reached directly at home. Greater numbers than the people who last March showed up at the proximity vaccination center set up by the Ausl, since at the time part of the elderly over 80 had already obtained immunity.

“We phoned all the elderly aged 60 and over and frail people who had presented themselves for vaccinations in March – underlines the Mayor of Calendasco Filippo Zangrandi -. This municipal hub, organized by us at a time when the Ausl is busy on other fronts, is the result of a team effort that involved mainly the family doctors of the area and the Mollica pharmacy of the country which collected free of charge. reservations for the vaccine. One hundred bookings have come from the pharmacy alone ”.