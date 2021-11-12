Sports

calf ko, even Nastasic misses Milan?

It will be a very complicated return to the league for Fiorentina after the break for the national teams, the viola will face leaders Milan at the Franchi on Saturday 20 November at 8.45pm on the 13th matchday of Serie A 2021/22, e they will have to do it in full defensive emergency.

Fiorentina, who will play in defense with Milan? Out Quarta, Milenkovic and Nastasic

As if the simultaneous disqualifications of Martinez Quarta and Nikola Milenkovic, in fact, mister Vincenzo Italiano will most likely have to deal with theabsence of Matija Nastasic: the Serbian footballer, called up by his national team, has already left the retreat of the same to return to Florence after having encountered a calf muscle problem in training. He would have been the natural substitute for the two teammates on foot by the sports judge, starter alongside Igor with Milan.

Fiorentina, Igor the only one available in defense against Milan

The simultaneous absence of Quarta, Milenkovic and Nastasic opens up a nice dilemma for Italian: in the purple squad, only Igor remains available among the central defenders. Will we opt for the inclusion of one between Terzic and Venuti, however, with some viola out of position by force of circumstances, the retreat of a defensive midfielder, or will we opt for one of the Primavera players?

