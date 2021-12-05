Calhanoglu, Dzeko and Dumfries freeze the great ex Mourinho- Corriere.it

from Luca Valdiserri

Inzaghi’s men dominate at the Olimpico against the great ex Mourinho

Admitted and not granted that the Olimpico (Giallorossi version) is a demanding away match, this is the report of the three great rivals for the Scudetto, without being offended at Atalanta: Napoli equalized us, Milan won with difficulty, the ‘Inter walked and at the end of the game, his players didn’t even have to shower. Dzeko in the lead, booed by the Roma curve but applauded by the grandstand that regretted him, they did not rage against an opponent on the ropes as a played boxer.

We had prepared the game exactly like this, said Simone Inzaghi after the race. He probably didn’t think it could be that simple either. Everything worked in Inter: ball possession (66% but even more in the first half, the only true one), offensive and defensive phase, personality and waste of energy. The best, one per department, were Bastoni, Calhanoglu and Dzeko.

Inter are the best team in the league at the moment and he can also afford some absence (De Vrij and Darmian) plus Lautaro’s precautionary bench. Which certainly cannot be said of Rome. Mourinho risked another Conference League debacle against Bodo Glimt

. The result was less humiliating, not the performance. The list of unavailable is the only alibi but does not explain everything: Karsdorp, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy and Abraham, plus Spinazzola since the beginning of the season, but yesterday Felix and Carles Perez were also regrets. The preparation of the game, however, was very bad. Mou tried to put the bus 30 meters from goal, jamming the team of defenders, but never read Inzaghi’s decisive move.

Inter have built everything on the center-left, where Calhanoglu has opened spaces for the lunges of Perisic, Correa and Bastoni, sending Ibanez who played out of role and Mancini into a tailspin. Roma let themselves be crushed without trying a counter move other than the banal alternation of Veretout and Mkhitaryan as right midfielder. The victory, in short, was from the players but also from the bench.

Inter are stronger than us in normal situations, much stronger in situations like this one, said Mourinho. Then, refusing to answer the questions but speaking with a script already written, he first took a pick on the first goal (directly on Calhanoglu’s corner, Zaniolo and the goalkeeper are wrong) and on the third goal (Vina does not close on Dumfries) which were ridiculous and then on the attack with an offensive potential that was close to zero. For the record, Shomurodov cost 18 million and the other striker was Zaniolo. The times of Nerazzurri abundance are long gone, but something better and more should also be done in an emergency.