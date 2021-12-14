Calhanoglu found the element he was missing. And Inter has recovered

The Turk was reproached for being not very continuous, therefore unreliable. Something has changed since the derby. Also thanks to Inzaghi

He found continuity and it was the thing he lacked and was accused of most often. Hakan Calhanoglu made a difference in the period leading up to the comeback of Interon Milan, from minus seven to plus one.

The numbers say it. In the first 11 days of the championship he had scored 1 goal and made 3 assists. In the following 6 his step was totally different. And that of the Nerazzurri has also changed. After the draw in the derby, which resulted from one of his goals, there were five consecutive victories and four cleen sheets and he scored five goals and gave his teammates three more assists.

Inzaghi defended him from day one, saying that he would also take him to Lazio and when someone questioned his performance, the Nerazzurri coach responded very clearly. He was doing exactly what he himself asked him to do. “On the other hand, the coach from Piacenza is a great admirer of the Turkish national team, both on and off the pitch. He appreciates his plays and his intelligence, which translates into great willpower”, writes TuttoSport.

It all started in the derby: he managed to transform the whistles that were thrown at him by the Milan fans into positive energy. From there, after that penalty scored, other important plays came. Then the goal against Cagliari, beautiful and a series of very important passes for the rest of the team. “Valuable tips, such as the corner kick for the advantage of Lautaro; a long gallery of very productive openings, throws and dribbles. For Inzaghi this ability of Hakan to open spaces with essential plays, made simple by his class, is very important. The rest is done by the environmental confidence breathed from the first day of the move to Inter “, we read in the Turin newspaper.

The strongest bonds established are with Dumfries,de Vrij and Radu. He felt the support of the fans, the team and Inzaghi. There its continuity began and so did the comeback of Inter.

