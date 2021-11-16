Calhanoglu: ‘Inter? He won derby, scudetto and is in the Champions League. Here’s how they convinced me, I want to win everything. I am grateful to Milan, but … ‘| First page

Interviewed by 433 the midfielder of Inter and ex-Milan, Hakan Calhanoglu he talked about his football adventure and the choice to move from the Rossoneri to the Nerazzurri.

FAMILY – “I was a child with big dreams, my father was very strict with me. I always wanted to play football and used every moment to do it. I am proud of myself, my family supports me at all times. My father has always been with me, he accompanied me in all the tournaments and was always behind me. For that I have to say thank you to him, as I always have to thank my family. He was also my coach, he was very strict. He always said to me: ‘The team loses if you don’t you play well. ‘I’m sure he too is proud of me now. “

FROM LEVERKUSEN TO MILAN – “After a very good season, I went to the Bayer manager and told him I wanted to leave to play the Champions League. It was my dream. He gave me the green light, but when the offers came he changed his mind. In the end, I left. after fantastic years “.

INTER – “My contract was about to expire. I spent four years at Milan and I respect everyone, I stayed in touch with everyone and I have a great relationship with the people who are still there. I have no problems. But I wanted a new challenge for my career and I decided to leave with my family. I’m happy to be at Inter, a great club that won the Scudetto last year and plays in the Champions League. I am grateful to Milan, I had a good time there and I have no problems with anyone. “

INZAGHI AND DERBY – “Everyone at Inter is very kind. I remember when the coach (Simone Inzaghi, ed.) Called me 3-4 times during the European Championship. He strongly wanted me to join Inter, as did the managers, who called me. and they talked to me about my future in the Nerazzurri. I knew beforehand that Inter were a strong team, also because they won many derbies against Milan, they won much more than the Rossoneri. I said to myself: ‘Come on, Inter it’s a great choice. ‘

TURKEY – “I was born in Germany, but my family came from Turkey. In any case, I always had it in mind to play in the national team for Turkey. I am proud of this decision, also because they always told me that if I had played for Germany it would have been more It’s easy to get to a big club like Inter or Barcelona, ​​but in the end I managed it anyway. Now I play for Inter and the Turkish national team. It is the demonstration that, if you believe in text, you can achieve anything. a Turkish boy and I am proud to play for the country I love. “

THE TEAM – “I am on excellent terms with everyone, especially Dumfries and de Vrij, as they speak Dutch, which is similar to German. I have known Inzaghi since he was coaching Lazio, with his 3-5-2. An attacking game, I have a great relationship with him from day one. I knew that the Inter fans expected something from me, since I came from Milan. If you come here you have to prove something and I succeeded. “

GOALS – “I don’t want to talk too much. But we certainly want to win the Scudetto and do well in the Champions League, where we want to win again against Shakhtar. There is also the Italian Cup, which we want to win. We want to win everything, this is also my dream. I want to raise many trophies and show them to my children by saying: ‘I won this and that while playing at Inter’ “.

PUNISHMENTS – “Talent or training? I always say 50-50. In Manheim I had a coach who made me try every time for a long time, and he always told me that I could become the best free-kicker if I worked hard. I trained a lot for get to this point. I believe in my abilities in this fundamental “.