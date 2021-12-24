Calhanoglu: “Inter squad stronger than Milan. Thanks Inzaghi! Derby, I pulled because … “

In a long interview with the Turkish broadcaster S Sport, the midfielder retraces his first months with the Nerazzurri

The impact that is impressive is Hakan Calhanoglu he had in Simone’s Inter Inzaghi and to prove it above all are the numbers: 6 goals and 8 assists in 17 games. In a long interview with the Turkish broadcaster S Sport, the midfielder retraces his first months in the Nerazzurri and returns to his controversial farewell to Milan. “I knew the derby wasn’t going to be easy for me. I prepared a lot for that match. I’ve never felt pressured. We had Lautaro Martinez as a penalty taker and then me. But my teammates wanted me to kick in the derby, because I kick them better than Lautaro. “

“When I moved to Inter I had quite a few personal repercussions. I had a difficult period with this situation. After all, Milan had not participated in the Champions League for seven seasons. There are many different reasons for my departure. Milan have not he explained them. I had everything left. I was happy after scoring the goal because I had suffered a lot. “

“Of course it was not easy to replace Eriksen. The expectations were very high. It was not easy to replace names like Lukaku forward and Hakimi on the right. We finished this first part of the season very well. We were 7-8 points behind, but we worked hard. hard and we closed this first part of the season as first in the standings “.

INTER AND THE NEW ROLE – “They welcomed me very well at Inter. Since I was playing for Milan I have got used to Italy. Now I also know the Italian. The team is of the highest quality. I think we have a better squad than Milan. I have to thank Simone Inzaghi, He wanted me a lot. At Inter I am playing a different role. At Milan I played as number 10. Here Barella, Brozovic and I alternate in positions of 6 and 8 “.

“I struggled to adapt to the new role. You have to know what to do and when. I can say that I have found my position. I played this position for the last time in the national team. It suits me very well because I like to take the ball from behind and play”.

KICKS PLACED – “We work a lot on the corners. We work a lot on set pieces in particular. We have three areas on the corners: let’s say the first post, the spot of the penalty spot and the back post. We generally try to hit on the near post. We have always kicked them well and we have done very well in this regard“.

GOAL FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA – Calhanoglu is in second place for goals scored from outside the box, first is Lionel Messi: “I can never compare myself to Messi, but being behind him is a special honor for me. I always try to shoot. My specialty is shoot from outside the box “.

LIVERPOOL – “It will be a difficult game, a very strong opponent. But we did well against Real Madrid both on and off home, but we lost unfortunately. We will analyze the errors. I am very curious to face Liverpool, I hope we will make it through“

