Calhanoglu: ‘Milan didn’t explain anything, I stayed with the match. Inter are stronger, happy after the goal in the derby ‘| First page

Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter midfielder, spoke to S Sport, Turkish media, about his transfer from Milan to the Nerazzurri: “I knew that the Milan derby would not be easy for me. I prepared a lot for that match. I never put myself under pressure. We had Lautaro Martinez as a shooter, and then me . But my teammates wanted me to exploit him in the derby. “

On the farewell to the Rossoneri.

“When I moved to Inter I had a lot of setbacks. I had a difficult time with this situation. After all, Milan had not been able to participate in the Champions League for seven seasons. There are many different reasons for my departure. Milan have not he explained them, so the match remained in my hands. I was happy after scoring the goal. “

About Eriksen.

“Of course it was not easy to replace Eriksen. The expectations were very high. It was not easy to replace names like Lukaku forward and Hakimi on the right. We finished the first half very well. At one point we were 7-8 points behind. . We worked hard and ended as leaders. ”

On welcoming Inter.

“They welcomed me very well at Inter. Since I was playing for Milan I got used to Italy. Now I also know the Italian. The team is of the highest quality. We have a better squad than Milan and I have to thank the manager because he wanted me. a lot. At Inter I’m playing a different role. At Milan I played as number 10. Here Barella, Brozovic and I alternate in positions of 6 or 8 “.

On the new role.

“I struggled to adapt to the new role. You have to know what to do when you get possession of the ball. I can say that I have found my position. It suits me very well because I like to take the ball from behind and play.”

On goals from outside the box.

“I can never compare myself to Messi, but it is a special honor for me to be behind him. It is a pleasure for me to be the top scorer from outside the box with him.”