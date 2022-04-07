Cali defeated Boca Juniors in its debut in the Copa Libertadores

Deportivo Cali, with a bitter present in the Colombian League, gave the surprise this Tuesday in the Libertadores Cup by winning at home, and in its debut in the group stage, Boca Juniors 2-0 at the Palmaseca stadium.

The cast led by the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, who said goodbye at the beginning of the year to several stars of the winning squad of the closing-2021 and today is shipwrecked in box 18 of the Betplay League, was more effective than the Argentine cast to prevail with goals from the gaucho defender William Burdisso (70′) and the striker John Vasquez (80′).

“I’m not thinking about Copa Sudamericana, because it’s automatically thinking about eliminating us from the start, Cali has how to qualify for the second round of Libertadores”, said Dudamel, an exporter from Cali, runner-up in the Libertadores in 1999, in reference to the fact that the third in each group automatically goes to Sudamericana.