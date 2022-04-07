Cali defeated Boca Juniors in its debut in the Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Cali, with a bitter present in the Colombian League, gave the surprise this Tuesday in the Libertadores Cup by winning at home, and in its debut in the group stage, Boca Juniors 2-0 at the Palmaseca stadium.
The cast led by the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, who said goodbye at the beginning of the year to several stars of the winning squad of the closing-2021 and today is shipwrecked in box 18 of the Betplay League, was more effective than the Argentine cast to prevail with goals from the gaucho defender William Burdisso (70′) and the striker John Vasquez (80′).
“I’m not thinking about Copa Sudamericana, because it’s automatically thinking about eliminating us from the start, Cali has how to qualify for the second round of Libertadores”, said Dudamel, an exporter from Cali, runner-up in the Libertadores in 1999, in reference to the fact that the third in each group automatically goes to Sudamericana.
The Valle del Cauca cast, led by the attacker Teo Gutierrez, champion of the Liberators-2015 with Boca’s archrival, River Plate, he was focused on defense and when he went on the attack he created several goalscoring opportunities. Until the 70th minute, thanks to Burdisso’s header that ended with the ball at the back of the net, the locals managed to put the balance in their favor.
With few alternatives on the bench, Boca did not react and gave Cali its second victory in the history between both teams.
In the next outing for Libertadores, Cali will face next Wednesday at Corinthians (7:00 p.m.); Boca, for its part, will receive a day before alwaysready, from Bolivia (5:15 pm).
Colombians and Argentines already faced each other in the 1978 Libertadores final, which Boca won.