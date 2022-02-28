Cali security rules out reports of marches in the city

Local authorities denied that marches will be held in Cali, starting this Monday and until next March 3, thus discarding the information that assured that there were calls for demonstrations this week in the city.



At the end of a Security Council that had been convened to analyze the validity of this information, the Municipal Administration reported that although no type of march is scheduled, the Public Force will be deployed to guarantee that the people of Cali can carry out their work with normal.

In this regard, the Secretary of Security, Carlos Soler, explained that the security and intelligence devices were activated and the cameras are being monitored in case it becomes necessary to react to any possible demonstration.

“The capabilities of the intelligence agencies have told us that there is not a very high level of risk, there is no clear call to generate disturbances this Monday or legal demonstrations. Therefore, we are going to have the PMU level in green There are control devices throughout the city and reactions arranged at some points,” said Soler.

And he added that the part was calm, for which he called on citizens not to be frightened because “with the Public Force we are ready, public transport is working. We invite parents to have their children in schools and businesses that remain open because this enables the ability for people to be busy “”.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Metropolitan Police of Cali, General Juan Carlos León, explained that although the calls for marches were ruled out, the Public Force deployed a device to guarantee that no type of alteration occurs in the capital of the Valley.

“Intelligence tells us that there are not going to be demonstration activities, but we do have a device with 800 policemen in 28 points of the city, we will have special coverage in MÍO stations and in government sectors,” the General mentioned.

In addition, he stressed that there will be procedures in the World Cup tunnel and in the Comfandi sector, as well as checkpoints in 15 different areas of the city to “monitor any activity and thus, if a demonstration takes place, it will be carried out peaceful way.”



According to what was detailed by the authorities, the alert had been issued because, although the promoters of the National Strike canceled a call for marches on March 3, in Cali there was a threat that these demonstrations were going to take place.