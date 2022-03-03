Caliber 50 announces new vocalist and is rejected by thousands | INSTAGRAM

Previously there was commenting on the election of the new singer of Caliber 50, since the departure of Eden Munozthe fans of the group were worried about its future, wondering who would be the official selected after having seen so many Auditions.

Previously it had been said that it would be David Castrois a participant in the MS Band, but it turns out that now we have announced the real chosen one and his name is Tony.

Since January, Caliber 50 has been without its official vocalist, so the Sinaloa band had to ask Internet users to send them their audition to check their voice and see what would be the best option.

Tony Elizondoa 20-year-old man, born in Monterey, New Lionbeing chosen and announced at a press conference where he was presented and introduced to this new stage of his life.

“Family we are very pleased to introduce you to Tony, today we start with a new stage the story of our career. Thank you very much for your great support, wait for the new”, they commented.

However, Internet users could not help but comment on the piece of entertainment, as always giving their opinion and checking all the details they can, so it seems that they did not give it a great welcome, we could read many messages that disapprove.

And in the comments, people say “they are not convinced, that they had better options, that they sing badly, that they expected something better”, among other things, because some of the Internet users do not measure themselves and begin to express everything.

Of course, the new member of the band thanked everyone for the welcome, not paying much attention to the comments of Internet users who did not agree, he will simply dedicate himself to giving his best effort and we’ll see what happens with him. future of the Mexican regional group.

