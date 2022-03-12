Caliber 50 premieres music video recorded in Yucatan

James 28 mins ago

Do a week the band 50 caliber boasted his visit in Yucatan to record their new musical production ‘Look at us Now’, from which they took different locations in the State where they had previously worked.

The group premiered the music video on March 11 without the participation of Eden Munoz since he stopped being part of the successful band to continue with his solo career.

