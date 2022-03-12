Caliber 50 premieres music video recorded in Yucatan

Do a week the band 50 caliber boasted his visit in Yucatan to record their new musical production ‘Look at us Now’, from which they took different locations in the State where they had previously worked.

The group premiered the music video on March 11 without the participation of Eden Munoz since he stopped being part of the successful band to continue with his solo career.

Related news

After a call to look for his replacement, in this new production he finds the voice of Tony Elizondo who showed that his arrival to replace Eden is for the good of the group.

with locations in Progress, Izamal and the Xtampú salt mine on The ColoradasCaliber 50 showed all the natural beauty of the State, its beaches, churches and tourist attractions.

Related news

From the port pier, they recorded the first scenes of the audiovisual material with a drone, in addition to showing part of the beautiful beach.

The group, accompanied by its new singer Tony Elizondo, began recording at the gates of the San Antonio de Padua conventalso being the place where they recorded the video for ‘Préstamela a Mi’ a few years ago

The result can already be seen via Youtubewhere so far it has more than 200 thousand visits, being a new beginning for Caliber 50.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information

DC