California begins Medi-Cal coverage for undocumented immigrants on May 1

Medi-Cal will be opened to older California immigrants, even if they are undocumented.

On Sunday, May 1, California will open Medi-Cal to older undocumented immigrants living in the state.

Undocumented immigrants over the age of 49 who are below certain income thresholds will be eligible for full coverage from Medi-Cal, California’s version of Medicaid, the federal-state partnership that provides health insurance to low-income people.

Undocumented immigrants of all ages make up 40% of the approximately 3.2 million state residents without health insurance. Official estimates put the number of newly eligible people at 235,000. Those who sign up will join the more than 220,000 undocumented immigrants age 25 and younger already enrolled in Medi-Cal.

And if Gov. Gavin Newsom achieves his goal, which seems entirely possible considering the state’s buoyant financial outlook, California could allow all of the remaining low-income undocumented people — about 700,000 people — to join Medi-Cal by 2024 or sooner.

Medi-Cal has some well-known problems, but it’s still much better than no insurance at all.

Under current law, all undocumented immigrants who meet financial criteria can get limited Medi-Cal coverage, which includes emergency and pregnancy services and, in some cases, long-term care.

But when they enroll in full Medi-Cal, they get comprehensive health coverage which includes primary care, prescription drugs, mental health care, dental and vision care, eyeglasses and much more. It is no small thing for people who are painting gray hair.

“This is a key moment when you want to bring all these older undocumented immigrants into the health care system,” says Arturo Vargas Bustamante, a professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. If you leave their chronic conditions unattended, he said, they’ll just end up in the ER and be more expensive to treat.

Vargas Bustamante calls it “a responsible way of investing.”

As the academic points out, it is no longer a question of immigrants coming to work temporarily in the United States and then returning to their countries of origin. They are staying, raising families and growing old in this country.

Undocumented immigrants play a significant role in the workforce, paying approximately $3.2 billion in state and local taxes annually in California and $11.7 billion nationally. Nobody benefits if they are too sick to work.

While it will take time to implement the new benefits, the task will be made easier by the fact that the vast majority of undocumented immigrants who will be eligible for full coverage are already enrolled in limited Medi-Cal benefits, so the state already has your information.

“We hope that people who are already enrolled in restricted Medi-Cal will immediately transition to full Medi-Cal,” said Ronald Coleman, managing director of policy for the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, a nonprofit organization that promotes access. to health for communities of color. “The question is: Will they understand their benefits and know how to navigate the system?”

Those not enrolled in restricted Medi-Cal may not be easily identified and, given language and cultural barriers, may be difficult to convince.

The Department of Health Care Services, which administers Medi-Cal, is working with county officials, consumer advocates and the state health insurance marketplace, Covered California, to reach eligible immigrants.

The Department of Health Care Services and other resources are available to publicize the new Medi-Cal benefits for older immigrants, including how to enroll and how to choose a health plan and provider.

Health Consumer Alliance (888 804 3536 or http://www.healthconsumer.org) offers free consultations and has offices throughout the state. It also has a fact sheet, available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and many other languages, that explains the expansion of Medi-Cal for seniors. Provide contact information for enrollment, either through the county welfare office, Covered California, or local community clinics.

By Bernard J. Wolfson

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is the newsroom of KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), which produces in-depth health journalism. It is one of the three main programs of KFF, a non-profit organization that analyzes the nation’s health problems.

