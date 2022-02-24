California: Caravan vs. COVID mandates go to Washington

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A small caravan of truckers demanding an end to mandates aimed at controlling COVID-19 left California for Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Several hundred people gathered in a parking lot in the cold and windy Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before more than 20 trucks and other vehicles entered the highway. It is unknown how many intend to make the full journey.

“To the truckers of the world: Now is your time to dissent. Now is your time to usher in a time of rebirth of freedom,” said trucker and protest organizer Brian Brase. “Don’t bow down.”

Several vehicles in the caravan carried banners with slogans such as “Legalize freedom” and “Let them breathe.”

It was one of several caravans in the United States organized online and inspired by recent protests by truckers in Canada, which blocked border crossings with the United States and besieged the streets of Ottawa for weeks. The caravans have different starting points, dates and routes.

The group’s organizers in Adelanto issued a statement calling it the “Caravan of the People,” calling it multicultural and nonpartisan, even though there were flags of former President Donald Trump at the rally.

“COVID is fully under control now, and Americans need to return to work freely and without any restrictions,” the statement said.

He promised a “100% safe, legal and peaceful tour” that “will end in the vicinity of the DC (the capital) area, but will not enter DC.” Arrival is scheduled for March 5.

Trucker Dallas Hughbanks, 61, said his message is one of freedom of choice, noting specifically that he doesn’t want to wear a mask.

“We are not going to be violent,” Hughbanks said. “We are not going to try to block anything; we are just making a caravan to make people aware”.

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops in the capital, as part of preparations for the arrival of multiple caravans of truckers. He said the soldiers will assist in traffic control during demonstrations expected in Washington in the coming days.

The protest comes at a time when daily averages for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in the United States, a sign that the spread of the omicron variant is slowing across the country. Many mandates are being relaxed or lifted.

Public health experts say they are hopeful that more drops in infections are ahead, but many worry that vaccination in the country remains lower than expected, concerns exacerbated by the lifting of restrictions to control COVID19.

AP freelance photographer Nathan Howard in Adelanto and AP reporter John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed.