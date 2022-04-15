California Changes Guidelines for People Exposed to COVID-19 – NBC Bay Area

The California Department of Public Health has revised the guidelines that people should follow if they are exposed to COVID-19.

Authorities explained that, regardless of vaccination status, residents who are exposed and do not have symptoms will no longer have to comply with a five-day quarantine, however, they recommended that they be tested after three or five days of exposure. .

Business owners assured that this measure will benefit them because they will have all their employees, but at the same time they fear that it could cause an outbreak of COVID-19.

Cinthia Velásquez, owner of a candy store and pineapple store in San José, said that she has followed the guidelines that the state has implemented from the beginning, although she says she does not agree with this new measure.

“I prefer that they stay home, even if they don’t have symptoms,” Cinthia said.

The merchant assured that, at the beginning of the pandemic, many of her employees were frequently absent, which had a negative impact on her and her husband.

“We cannot get sick because there will be no production, there will be no piñata and that is what we depend on,” explained José Velásquez, Cinthia’s husband.

Telemundo 48 contacted all the Departments of Public Health in the Bay Area and most confirmed that they will follow the state’s guidelines, only Alameda County indicated that they will evaluate the situation to determine if they will make changes or not.