California doesn’t shine anymore. The American dream removes- Corriere.it

from Federico Rampini

The decline of a model. Theft, taxes, poverty, business: the crisis from San Francisco to Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO – Union Square, a tourist and commercial square in the heart of San Francisco

, was stormed ten days ago by a flash mob of youth gangs attacking luxury stores. The next day, on the other side of the bay, eighty young people gave life to an organized looting: preferably famous brands. Rich booty sparked emulation, flash mobs have spread to the other end of California, where the famous Beverly Hills neighborhood was not spared.

From San Francisco to Los Angeles, some looters have been particularly relentless on Louis Vuitton windows. The vast majority are on the loose and will go unpunished. In the city of San Francisco alone, 400 police officers are missing. Filling the organic is difficult. The Golden Gate city famous for its radical orientation has elected an attorney general, 41-year-old Chesa Boudin, who exhibits hostility towards law enforcement. Son of red terrorists (members of the Weather Underground armed militia, forty years ago his parents were convicted of the murder of three agents), Boudin campaigned by promising not to prosecute victimless crimes with socio-economic causes which he believes include drug dealing.

Now only 19% of thieves in shops are stopped. The Walgreens pharmacy-supermarket chain denounces: thefts have increased fivefold, the costs for private security are 50 times higher than in other parts of America, and many stores are sentenced to close. Michael Shellenberger, who coined the neologism San Fransicko (playing on the word sick), catalogs a long list of evils that the inhabitants of the city have suffered for years, and that tourists discover with anguish when they land for the first time in the historic center. San Francisco permanently occupied by homeless camps, a bewildering spectacle of misery and deviance in Dubai on the Pacific that is home to Silicon Valley billionaires. Poverty is accompanied by a health disaster, homeless people defecating on the sidewalks, syringes abandoned everywhere, epidemics of hepatitis.

California has embodied the best of the American Dream for decades. In 1900 it was almost deserted, it had the people of Kansas; then in the American century it was the destination of an invasion that multiplied its inhabitants by twenty (today almost 40 million). From here the great creative revolutions that have redesigned society, culture, economy were born in periodic cycles: d

to the Beat Generation at the 1967 Summer of Love, from cinema to electronics, from the Internet to the electric car.

No other place in the world seemed capable of concentrating so many ingredients conducive to innovation. Today the California model in crisis. This is confirmed by the choice of Elon Musk to leave Silicon Valley to move to Texas: the historical rival, showcase of neoliberalism and republican tax haven. Musk is relocating entire segments of his Tesla to Texas, China and Germany; leads an exodus of tech start-ups leaving the West Coast.

The Tesla factory in Shanghai will increase from 15,000 to 19,000 employees, in contrast to the economic divorce scenarios between America and China: Musk manufactures half a million electric cars in the People’s Republic, almost the equivalent of what he sold last year in all the rest of the world. In Germany, it built a $ 7 billion plant 150 kilometers from Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters. But in Texas that Musk moves the headquarters and the thinking, creative part of his empire. A brand that symbolizes innovation, which has captured the imagination of sustainable generation, turns its back on California and is worth more than ten times the stock of General Motors.

Musk is a rare example of a right-wing tech industrialist. But his choice to repudiate California by describing it as business hell – too much tax and too much bureaucracy – the tip of the iceberg. Texas, with its light state and the lowest tax burden, has for years removed the role of the American Eldorado from the West Coast. Between 2010 and 2020, its inhabitants have increased by four million, today 30 million, and 42% have moved from California.. The outdated image of the state of cowboys and oilmen, Austin (capital of Texas) is competing with San Francisco for tech start-ups.

The traditional argument of the Californian left – more taxes and more state serve to combat injustice and inequality – contradicted the facts. California has 12% of the national population but half of all homeless people in America. It allocated $ 12 billion to the homeless in its latest budget, yet the huge public spending yields no visible benefits. Now, condemnations against a lax religion are also multiplying in the progressive media, of which the flash mobs of the last few days are a result. Bret Stephens on the New York Times warns that overdose deaths in San Francisco have quadrupled in six years and talks about the collapse of civilization on the West Coast. James Hohman on the Washington Post recalls that thirty years ago the American Democratic Party only recovered from its vocation to defeat when it distanced itself from a culture of tolerance towards crime.