California : Ecology? Not Kylie Jenner’s problem

The businesswoman is under fire after taking her jet for a trip that would have taken 45 minutes by car.

Kylie Jenner, here with her daughter Stormi, regularly takes her jet to get around. instagram

To limit greenhouse gas emissions and save the planet, don’t count on Kylie Jenner. The 24-year-old American doesn’t seem to care about environmental protection like her first botox injection. In a few days, the mother of two children has ulcerated Internet users twice.

It all started on July 15, when Kylie posted a photo of herself, Travis Scott and their daughter taken on a tarmac and showing them between two private jets. “Do you want to take mine or yours?” she wrote in the caption, obviously not realizing how much this publication would cause a bad buzz. The many criticisms have focused on the billionaire’s lifestyle – ‘Too much flaunting of your wealth while others are barely surviving’ – and the pollution caused by the private jet, as people are asked to people to make efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.

Kylie, Travis, Stormi and their private jets. instagram

The situation got even worse when netizens discovered, via the Celebrity Jets Twitter account, that Kylie had recently used her private jet to travel from Camarillo to Van Nuys, a distance of approximately 62 kilometers by road. While she would have spent 45 minutes in her car, Kim Kardashian’s half-sister preferred the comfort of the air for 17 minutes, causing ecology enthusiasts to choke with rage.

( jfa )