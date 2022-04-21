California is days away from giving MediCal to undocumented immigrants over 50

The news that as of May 1, in California, undocumented immigrants over 50 years of age and with low incomes will qualify to receive a complete medical service through MediCal, brought a ray of hope to Pedro Rodríguez.

Until now, those who do not have an immigration status only qualify for health coverage through emergency MediCal, precisely for health cases that require urgent attention.

Peter is 56 years old. He has been in the country for more than three decades. He works as a chicken fryer in a restaurant where he earns minimum wage, but has no access to health insurance, which makes his life difficult, as he suffers from sleep apnea, a condition that makes him fall asleep at the least expected moment.

“Hopefully, under this new law, undocumented workers like me can receive medical attention as any human being deserves with real doctors who know how to treat a patient.”

Pedro Rodríguez has suffered greatly from the lack of access to regular MediCal. (Courtesy Pedro Rodriguez)

This Mexican immigrant has had a restricted MediCal also known as emergency MediCal, which does not help him much, he says, because they just make him go around and never see him; and now each visit to the private doctor when he gets sick, he gets $150.

On July 27, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 133 into law, making California the first state in the nation to expand MediCal to low-income adults age 50 and older, regardless of status of migration.

Starting May 1, an estimated 240,000 Californians will be eligible for full-scope MediCal, which will provide regular health coverage.

In preparation for the law to go into effect, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approved a motion submitted by Supervisor Hilda Solis, and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, to support the efforts to strengthen MediCal enrollment of those newly eligible.

“Health care is a human right, and it shouldn’t matter your income, race, ethnicity or immigration status,” said Supervisor Solís.

“Expanding regular MediCal eligibility to low-income, 50-year-olds and older, regardless of immigration status, will truly save lives.”

Undocumented immigrants in California will be able to receive full MediCal benefits. (Getty Images)

Supervisor Solís pointed out that although thousands of frontline essential workers throughout the state contribute greatly to the economy, they have not had access to critical health medical services.

“And when they have, fear of immigration agents or the public charge law makes many reluctant to seek medical care.”

To MediCal recipients in the county, he said the approved motion is a step forward in making families and communities healthier, including those receiving services through the program. My Health LA.

County health coverage My Health LAis restricted to low-income adults living in Los Angeles County who do not qualify for full MediCal.

Solís said that nearly 60,000 program participants My Health LA will now be eligible for regular MediCal.

Supervisor Mitchell added that older adults and immigrant residents need to know about the expansion of MediCal and how to use the new benefits.

“That’s why we’re sending trusted messengers like promotoras and community health workers, who will be key to making sure the transition goes smoothly,” she said.

Although the Biden administration stopped enforcing the public charge rule in March 2021, many immigrants remain fearful of accessing critical programs like MediCal.

Marcos José Topete González is afraid that MediCal will affect him when he becomes a resident. (Araceli Martínez / La Opinion)

José Topete, a 53-year-old immigrant who suffers from various health conditions such as diabetes, schizophrenia, high blood pressure and cholesterol, openly confessed that he is afraid of registering for full MediCal, because it could affect his process to apply for it. resident.

“Right now I’m exploring different options to obtain residency, and I’m worried that MediCal could harm me, but I deserve it because my wife and I pay taxes.”

For now, he comments that he has rejected the phone calls that encourage him to sign up for MediCal, for fear that it will affect him in the future.

The motion, approved by supervisors, directs various county agencies to work collaboratively with the Association of Community Clinics of Los Angeles County, and other community partners to develop and implement an enrollment plan for Angelenos eligible for MediCal. complete.

It would also include outreach to immigrant families who may qualify and address their immigration concerns.