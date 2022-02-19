California lays out cautious blueprint forward as COVID wanes

California state officials released a pandemic plan Thursday that provides an overview of how authorities will handle potential new surges, warning that while the Omicron surge is fading, the state must be prepared for the emergence of new variants and seasonal increases in coronavirus transmission.

That means being prepared for a surge in coronavirus cases as the school year begins in late summer, and a larger surge just as winter begins, officials said. It also means there may be cases where universal indoor mask orders are needed for limited periods of time to avoid overwhelming hospitals and ambulances responding to 911 calls.

The plan calls for stocking a robust supply of masks, maintaining the ability to administer hundreds of thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccines and tests per day, improving the ability to track COVID-19 trends, and responding to the most affected communities. It is now clear that there will have to be a years-long fight against the virus.

Speaking from a warehouse in Fontana on Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “We humbly acknowledge that we don’t know the future, but we have never been more prepared for that future.”

“It is in that spirit of optimism that we now move into a new phase to address the challenges and realities of this disease,” he added. “We’re coming out of the pandemic stage and into a phase that should allow them to trust that we’re not backing down, but taking the lessons learned and leaning into the future.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the next phase of California’s pandemic response Thursday at a Fontana warehouse filled with PPE. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The unveiling of the new plan comes as authorities remain optimistic about continued declines in coronavirus cases as well as hospitalizations, and reiterated they may be prepared to relax additional restrictions, such as mandated indoor mask use in public houses. K-12 schools, in a matter of weeks.

On Wednesday, the state lifted a two-month mask order for people vaccinated in public indoor spaces, with only a handful of areas in the state (Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Mendocino, and Palm Springs counties) retaining the orders, probably for a few more weeks.

“Today is not about moving forward, but more about moving forward,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Secretary of Health and Human Services. Now, with the understanding under our belt of how to rapidly assess a new variant, “we have been operating in a relative state of fear for much of the last few years. Today we can balance these concerns by being smarter.”

But the document is more of a battle plan than a “mission accomplished” banner, an acknowledgment of both the progress made so far and the continued need for California to be prepared to respond nimbly to whatever tricks the virus may still have under the hood. sleeve.

“We move into this next phase with humble confidence and a commitment to be active, as well as mindful, every step of the way. We moved into the next phase smarter than ever,” said Ghaly.

Even as California officials have lifted the statewide indoor mask mandate for settings like stores, restaurants and gyms, Ghaly and other health officials have suggested there may come a time when it’s appropriate to go back. implement sanitary mask orders to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed again.

“The fact that masks work should not be the debate,” Ghaly said. “We should work together to ensure that those who benefit most have access to the highest quality masks we can provide. And sometimes there may need to be a time when we’re all wearing masks to get us through certain situations, so as not to overwhelm our health care system.”

Ghaly’s position echoed comments made by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday: “We want to give people a break from things like using masks, when these metrics are better, and then have the ability to catch up again if things get worse.”

“I know everyone is itching to get through this pandemic and some of the ways that we’ve had to change the way we live in the last two years,” he said during a briefing. “We all share the same goal: Get to a point where COVID-19 no longer disrupts our daily lives; a time when it will not be a constant crisis, but something that we can prevent, protect and treat.”

Ghaly did not present a specific plan Thursday for when face coverings might be required again in indoor public settings, but he outlined a four-tier system for telegraphing the urgency for which sanitary masks should be recommended or required: Lowest level of urgency implies that masks are optional, then moving up to a recommendation, then a strong recommendation, and finally a requirement.

The metrics by which California might have to reinstate mask mandates or otherwise respond to a possible new variant will depend on the new strain itself. A particularly deadly variant might require a focus on preventing new cases, Ghaly said. But a less virulent virus, even one that is more transmissible, may result in increased attention to hospitalization rates.

Visitors at the Venice Beach skatepark Thursday after Los Angeles County relaxed its outdoor mask rules. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Currently, Ghaly has said that the state strongly recommends that face coverings continue to be worn in closed public places. “For some, the strong recommendation we currently have should be heeded as the time to use a high-quality, high-filtering mask as a life-saving tool: those with underlying conditions; those who are immunocompromised, those who still cannot be vaccinated for one reason or another.”

The acronym “SMARTER” stands for the approach outlined in the state plan, which is based on seven key areas: immunizations, masks, awareness, preparedness, testing, education, and Rx (or therapy).

Specific benchmarks are included in the 30-page document. These include securing the capacity to administer at least 200,000 injections and 500,000 tests a day, as well as a stockpile of 75 million high-quality masks that can be distributed as needed.

California also plans to maintain sewage surveillance and continue to genome sequence at least 10% of positive test samples to track trends or the potential emergence of new variants.

Officials also plan to expand inoculation sites in schools by 25%.

“It is clear that the virus will be with us for some time, if not forever. It is less clear how often and how much it will continue to affect our health and well-being. However, we know what works and have created the necessary tools over the past two years that allow us to learn and refine our defenses against this virus as it evolves,” the plan states.

After all, California seemed on the verge of finally understanding COVID-19 early, only to be attacked by the arrival of a newly mutated variant.

“We are not out of danger. We are more familiar with the forest and we don’t need to live in complete fear of what’s behind the next tree,” Ghaly said.

As an example of how the plan’s approach might work in the real world, the report outlines how California might react to a sudden spike in new cases in a region.

Officials would work to test coronavirus samples to see if a new variant has been identified and, if so, investigate the strain to determine if it is more likely to infect those who were previously vaccinated or had COVID-19. State officials would then deploy testing supplies to areas with increasing transmission, facilitate the deployment of medical workers to areas expected to be hit hard, and work with local partners to ensure residents are informed of what is happening and How can they protect themselves?

The plan comes at a time of cautious optimism in California. The recent wave caused by the hyperinfectious Omicron variant is rapidly receding, with the number of new daily cases and hospitalized people positive for coronavirus declining sharply.

Over the past week, California has reported about 14,600 new coronavirus cases per day, according to data compiled by the Times. That’s well below Omicron’s peak expansion of more than 123,000 daily cases, but about the same level as last summer’s deadly surge.

Almost all counties in California, including all of Southern California, are classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as having “high” or “substantial” community transmission of the coronavirus, meaning that CDC recommend the universal use of a mask in closed public places. (CDC)

On Wednesday, 7,271 positive coronavirus patients were hospitalized statewide, down from the Omicron-era high of 15,435, which was recorded on Jan. 21.

Yet deaths, the latest devastating indicator of the spread of the coronavirus, remain high. More than 1,500 Californians have died from COVID-19 in the last week alone, bringing the total number of deaths from the pandemic to nearly 82,600.

Seven out of 10 Californians are already fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by the Times. Nearly 70 million total doses have been administered statewide to date.

It is against this backdrop that California officially ended the universal indoor mask mandate imposed in hopes of slowing the spread of Omicron. Now, Californians who have been inoculated against COVID-19 can go mask-free in virtually all closed settings and businesses.

That’s not to say, however, that mask rules are a thing of the past. Unvaccinated residents are also required to wear a mask indoors, and everyone must wear a face covering in certain settings, including in nursing homes, while on public transportation or inside K-12 schools.

California health officials have already said they will maintain the indoor mask mandate for K-12 schools for now, but will reassess conditions on February 28.

Times Staff Writer Taryn Luna contributed to this article.

If you want to read this article in English, click here.