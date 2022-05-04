California manages to cover almost 100% of the electricity demand with renewables for the first time in its history | Climate and Environment

Photovoltaic cells at the Tenaska Imperial Solar Power Center in El Centro, California. Bing Guan (Reuters)

The Coachella Valley doesn’t just make music. The area east of Los Angeles where the country and pop festivals (Stagecoach) are held is also responsible for one of the biggest milestones in California’s fight against climate change. It happened on Saturday 10 minutes before three in the afternoon. The sun and the wind allowed the state, the most populous in the country, to produce enough energy to cover immediate demand. The record was made possible by panels and mills placed along I-10, right in the Coachella Valley. The news has given hope to environmentalists in an entity that is in a race against time to lessen its reliance on natural gas.

The independent operator of the California energy system, in charge of the state network, reported that renewables produced 99.87% of the demand at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. The combination of several factors was necessary for the mark to be reached. One of these is the moderate temperatures that allow the use of electrical appliances to be kept low. Summer brings with it air conditioners. In winter, heating, especially in the north of the State. Spring and its longer days instead allow for greater storage of sunlight, which accounts for 13% of the energy Californians consume.

The State has made exemplary leaps in this area in recent years. In 2015, renewables barely touched a quarter of the demand in a State with almost 40 million people. In 2017 these produced 67% of the demand and in three years they increased to 81%. On April 14 it reached 97%. On Saturday, moderate temperatures finally achieved the long-awaited 100%. “It wasn’t all day or all weekend. We have a long way to go before we stop using fossil fuels, but we can do it,” Laura Deehan, state director of the organization Environment California, said in a statement.

Renewables accounted for 33% of the energy used by the State in 2020, according to the latest figures available from the state Energy Commission. If the weather allows it, clean energies are enough to supply more than 70% of the demand, which could serve the network for about eight hours on average. At other times, these are 5,000 megawatts short of what is needed, an amount that takes a 1,000-mW plant five hours to produce. Natural gas, however, still represents 37% in the region. Various laws and initiatives have been passed in recent years to accelerate the passage of the giant of the west to a future without dependence on oil and coal. Former Governor Jerry Brown set that goal for 2045.

To reach it, the authorities are studying various options. One of the most controversial is the reform of the Devil’s Canyon nuclear plant, located halfway between Los Angeles and San José, in central California. The plant produces 6% of the State’s energy continuously and without being subject to meteorological vagaries such as the sun, wind and lack of water. The Government of Gavin Newsom is studying the use of part of the 6,000 million dollars offered by Washington in federal money to rehabilitate the plant, which was to be closed in 2025. The Fukushima incident increased the concern of some sectors of society in a state with high seismic activity.

For now, solar and wind energy promise the least thorny path. Phil Anschutz, the conservative mogul who owns the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, has broken ground on a massive 5,000-square-mile wind farm on a sprawling cattle ranch in Wyoming. The site will be able to generate 3,000 mW in the future, which exceeds the production capacity of the Cañón del Diablo plant. This will primarily be able to serve the Southern California metropolitan region. The mills have become part of the landscape of the American West, a region that for decades built dams and refineries as energy infrastructure. Drought and climate change force today to change plans.

