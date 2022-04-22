California moves away from COVID vaccine mandates for children

In summary

The state decides it won’t require COVID vaccines for children this fall, stalling a bill to force children to get vaccinated without personal belief exemptions.

Read this article in Español.

Although more than three-quarters of California adults are vaccinated against COVID-19, opinions are more divided when it comes to vaccinating children. That sentiment played out Thursday when, first, the author of a bill that would have mandated vaccinations for all children withdrew the legislation, and then again when state health officials pushed back the date of his student immunization mandate.

It was a surprising change for a state that had been the first in the nation to announce a planned K-12 COVID-19 mandate.

The bill by Sen. Richard Pan, a Sacramento Democrat who chairs the Senate Health Committee, would have provided no personal belief exceptions to the requirement that all children receive the COVID vaccine to attend school or day care. Shelving her own bill, Pan said the focus should be on making sure families can access the vaccine for their children.

Within hours, the California Department of Public Health announced that it will not begin the process of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of mandatory childhood immunizations for K-12 public and private school students because it has not been approved by the Department. Federal Food and Drug Administration. The state previously intended to require it for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, but now that won’t happen until at least July 1, 2023.

The health department said in a statement that even after COVID vaccines for children receive full approval, it would also consider recommendations from a vaccine advisory committee from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians before issuing a required school vaccination.

Support for Pan’s bill has been wavering for several weeks. Last month, another member of the Senate Health Committee, Democratic Sen. Connie Leyva of Chino, told the Inland Empire group Stand Up Ontario that she was not going to vote for the bill.

He said he told Pan: “I just don’t think it’s the right time. We are too divided in the community,” she said. “I think this bill is too divisive.”

Learn more about the legislators mentioned in this story

Learn more about the legislators mentioned in this story State Senate, District 6 (Sacramento) How have I voted 2019-2020 Liberal

preservative District 6 Demographics Race/Ethnicity Latin



26% White



36% Asian



19% Black



12% multi race



6% Voter Registration dem



51% GOP



twenty% No party



23% other



6% Campaign Contributions Sen. Richard Pan has taken at least

$1.9 million

from the Party

sector since he was elected to the legislature. That represents

27%

of his total campaign contributions. State Senate, District 20 (Chinese) How she voted 2019-2020 Liberal

preservative District 20 Demographics Race/Ethnicity Latin



70% White



14% Asian



7% Black



7% multi race



two% Voter Registration dem



49% GOP



twenty% No party



24% other



7% Campaign Contributions Sen. Connie Leyva has taken at least

$1.8 million

from the Work

sector since she was elected to the legislature. That represents

57%

of her total campaign contributions.

Republican political consultant Mike Madrid said lawmakers withdraw bills for many reasons, including lack of support or because there is another way to achieve the same goal.

“If a better way to solve it is to access without the attitude of the mandate, that’s fine,” he said. “The point is not to disagree, it’s to get to a point where we have public health protections.”

Pan’s bill was one of eight aggressive COVID-19-related bills introduced as part of a list by the Legislature’s vaccine task force, made up of Democratic lawmakers. Among the bills still alive in the Legislature are proposals that would punish doctors who share misinformation, require schools to continue regular COVID testing and change how the state’s immunization registry works. Also up for grabs: a bill that would allow children ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated without parental consent.

The COVID vaccine is fully licensed for ages 16 and older and can be given to children up to 5 years of age under an emergency authorization. It has been available since last year, but uptake has been slow. About two-thirds of children ages 12 to 17 have been vaccinated, but the numbers are much lower for children ages 5 to 11, with only about a third vaccinated.

Two-thirds of California voters supported requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for K-12 students. But there is a huge divide along party lines.

Citing the low COVID vaccination rate among children, Pan said a mandate is not a priority until the state can make the vaccine more accessible. She said that in her experience, as a pediatrician, when parents ask about immunizations, they want to see their child’s doctor. But most doctors’ offices are not offering the COVID-19 vaccine and are referring families to pharmacies or vaccination sites that aren’t focused on children.

“The challenge is that we’re not essentially sending vaccines to the places where people normally vaccinate their children,” he said, referring to pediatricians’ offices. “We still have a long way to go.”

A Berkeley IGS poll released in late February found that two-thirds of California voters supported requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for K-12 students. But there is a wide divide along party lines: Democrats and liberals overwhelmingly support a mandate, while only a quarter of conservatives and Republicans do.

Among parents, two-thirds said they felt vaccinating their children was essential or important, while 26% said it was “not too important or not important at all.” This question did not address the mandate.

Pan’s bill was the second of the task force’s bills to be shelved by its author. A proposal to require all working people, including contractors, to be vaccinated was also withdrawn.

Critics have been pushing, arguing that the bills are burdensome and infringe on health and privacy rights, and no bill was more controversial than Pan’s. Many parents who opposed said parents should choose whether to vaccinate their their children, especially when the vaccine does not completely prevent transmission and it is not yet clear how long it is effective.

“We didn’t feel like it was the right policy for children regarding COVID-19 at this time,” said Christina Hildebrand, director of A Voice for Choice. The group advocates for parental choice and has worked since 2015 to keep personal belief exemptions in place for various vaccines. She points to the low COVID vaccination rate among children ages 5 to 11 as a reason to postpone a mandate.

“Those parents have had many opportunities to vaccinate their children, but parents are hesitant,” he said.

Pan said it’s hard to demand something that two-thirds of young children have not yet received. “Mandates are good to get to that end point when we’re at 80 percent and we need to get to 90, not when you’re below the middle,” he said. “If you’re so far behind, there’s a reason. Part of it is that people have questions and they want answers to them, and they want to hear from the person they’ve been going to for a long time to get vaccinated.”

Madrid said the bills point to the possibility of future vaccine mandates as the world becomes more globalized and pandemics occur more frequently.

“There is an appetite to have more protection for public health and not less,” he said. “You give it a year and study how you can make it work if you’re going to pass such sweeping legislation. You have to make sure you get it right the first time.”

Pan said that the mandate is not dead. He intends to look at vaccination rates and said that might be something he will bring up later.

—

follow us on Twitter Y Facebook.

follow our channel RSS for articles in Spanish.

CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that explains public policy and political issues in California.