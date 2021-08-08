CALIFORNIA, RAI 3 / Miguel Bosè in the western film protagonist of the afternoon

In the movie – California– also reads Miguel Bosè and plays Willy Preston, a small supporting actor part that does him credit. In this film the artist is just 21 years old. Bosè is known more as a singer where he depopulated with songs like -Super Superman, Good guys, If you don’t come back and I’ll love you – few people know that in -Heels – was directed by Almodovar. Miguel is an extraordinary singer originally from Panama but naturalized Italian. Since 1975 he has been in business and has even composed 20 albums, 12 of which are studio, 3 live and 7 collections. Also on television we have seen him act, in numerous TV series such as La gabbia and Eurocops, and also the protagonist of the talent show Operazione Trionfo aired on Rai in 2002.

California, Raitre’s film

California will be broadcast by Rai 3 in the daytime of today, 7 August 2021, starting give her 15.00. We will see on the air a 1977 western film distributed by Capitol Martino – Avo Film directed by Michele Lupo, known for having directed several films with Bud Spencer such as: – They called him Bulldozer, Bomber, Eye to the pen, Who knows why they all happen to me , An extraterrestrial sheriff… little extra and very terrestrial -. In the cast we find William Berger and Giuliano Gemma directed again by Michele Lupo in the film – Friend stay away at least a palm -.

The Roman actor in his 49-year career has 75 films to his credit, mostly westerns, his passion. In 1977 he won the Donatello Award for – The desert of the Tartars – in 2008 he was awarded the Silver Ribbon for Lifetime Achievement. He gets two nominations for the Nastri d’Argento, in 1977 as best supporting actor for – The Desert of the Tartars – and in 2008 as best supporting actor for – We hope it’s female -.

California, the plot of the film

We read the plot from California. After many battles, General Lee surrenders and with him the Civil War ends. Some dirty and undernourished former Southern prisoners live under the dictatorship of the victors, among them are California and his friend Willy Preston. The two set off to reach their countries of origin and reunite with their families, but during the journey they steal a horse, three Northerners attack them with rifle shots to punish them for the theft and during the battle Willy is killed. California saddened by the death of his friend, he gives up returning to Georgia and goes to Willy’s parents’ house to inform him of the death of their son and give them the medal of valor.

The welcome towards her is gratifying, so much so that she decides to stay and live with the Preston family who welcome her into their home like a son, immediately entering Helen’s heart. One day a gang of criminals masquerading as bounty hunters kidnaps Helen to escape the northern army that is after them. California sets out on the trail of the brigands and kills them, then pretending to want to make an alliance agreement with the leader of the gang, he is led to the shelter where he has kidnapped Helen, who in the meantime has forced herself into prostitution and kills him, freeing her lass.

