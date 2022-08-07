California regulator accuses Tesla of misleading consumers

A regulator of California accused the company Tesla of misleading consumers about its driver-assist systems and filed a lawsuit that could bar the automaker from﻿​Mobile companies sell their production in the state, US media reported.

In its filing, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said that Tesla advertised its technologies autopilot Y autonomous driving as more capable than they really are, according to the newspaper Los Angeles Times.

Is Tesla misleading consumers?

The company “made or disseminated statements that are false or misleading and not based on fact,” says the lawsuit, filed July 28 in court with the Office of Administrative Hearings.

The cars Tesla they never could “and cannot now operate as self-driving vehicles,” the DMV said. California.

The regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AFP.

The website of Tesla describes its autopilot as having “full autonomous driving capability.”

“All the driver will have to do is get into your vehicle and tell you where to go,” he says. “If he doesn’t tell you anything, the car will look at his schedule and take him there as the assumed destination.”

A ruling in favor of the regulator California could have serious consequences for the electric car manufacturer, including a possible revocation of the licenses that authorize Tesla to manufacture or sell their automobiles in the state, depending on the Times.

But a DMV spokesman told the newspaper that the agency would actually aim for Tesla better educate drivers about your autonomous vehicles and admit the limitations of your technology.

the vehicles Tesla equipped with autonomous driving software have been involved in 273 accidents in the United States, according to a report published in June by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is investigating the automaker.

In June, the owner of Tesla, the tycoon Elon Musk, highlighted the importance of fully autonomous driving and stated that without it the value of his company would be “close to zero”. (AFP)

We recommend you METADATA, RPP’s tech podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world. To hear it better, #StayHome.