California says asymptomatic people exposed to coronavirus don’t need to quarantine

California no longer recommends a five-day quarantine period for people who are exposed to the coronavirus but remain asymptomatic, a move that could result in similar rules being relaxed in Los Angeles County.

Doing so, officials say, would ease the burden on employers and institutions to keep people healthy at home after exposure. The move also reflects a new pandemic reality, according to state officials: that slowly but steadily increasing vaccination rates and the availability of COVID-19 drugs are reducing the overall risk that California hospitals will be overwhelmed by possible sudden spikes in the future.

The California Department of Public Health still recommends that all people who test positive for or show symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, self-isolate and stay home for at least five days after illness onset or after the date of the first positive test. The state suggests that isolation may end after the fifth day if the person has no symptoms, or if symptoms are resolving, and a rapid test result on the fifth day is negative.

Individual counties can maintain stricter rules than the state, if local health officials believe it is necessary. Currently, LA County requires people exposed to the coronavirus who are not vaccinated or up to date on their first booster shot to self-quarantine for at least five days after their last exposure to an infected person. However, the county’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, noted Wednesday that there are discussions to relax that rule at the local level.

“The [opinión de la] Science has changed,” Ferrer said during a discussion held by the USC Keck School of Medicine.

Only the state-issued quarantine guideline was relaxed. Quarantines are meant to keep people exposed to the virus at home until enough time has passed to see if they test positive or get sick. If someone in quarantine ends up testing positive or showing symptoms, they must self-isolate, and those guidelines remain unchanged.

Someone is considered exposed to coronavirus if they share the same indoor airspace, such as a home, clinic waiting room, or airplane, with an infected person during their contagious period for at least 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. hours.

However, an April 6 memo issued by the California Department of Public Health suggests that Los Angeles County’s current quarantine policy has become outdated. The overwhelmingly dominant variant of Omicron has a much shorter incubation time than previous versions of the coronavirus that were circulating throughout the state, with symptoms becoming apparent just two to three days after exposure, on average.

That incubation period is now so short that by the time a newly infected person tells their close contacts that they have been exposed to the coronavirus, the close contacts’ incubation period is also over, “and the most relevant time to restrict movement for the quarantine has passed,” state officials explained.

Most Californians have been previously vaccinated or infected with the coronavirus. With case rates still at relatively low levels and anti-COVID drugs becoming more widely available, the risk of severe illness and death or of a collapsed hospital system is dramatically reduced compared to earlier phases of the pandemic, they said. authorities.

“Furthermore, the financial and social burden of staying home for exposed individuals is high, particularly for certain populations, including children and economically vulnerable communities,” the state Department of Public Health said.

California’s latest quarantine recommendations are more relaxed than those issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC still recommends that people exposed to the coronavirus not be up to date on vaccinations stay home and self-quarantine for at least five days to see if they develop signs of illness.

The state memo emphasized that that pattern could change if a more virulent variant emerges, or if there are future waves of a new one. California has also maintained stricter quarantine guidelines for people in certain high-risk settings, such as nursing home residents who are not up to date on their vaccinations. They are still advised to self-quarantine for at least five days.

The state also says K-12 schools can allow asymptomatic exposed students, regardless of vaccination status, to remain in school unless they develop symptoms of illness or test positive. But state officials strongly recommend that those students wear a well-fitting mask indoors with others for at least 10 days after the date of their last exposure.

California’s quarantine guidelines are just the latest measure of a pandemic era that has been substantially relaxed in recent months as the state emerged from one of the worst waves of COVID-19 yet.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have plummeted, since Omicron’s peak, from just over 15,400 cases in mid-January to 1,040 as of Tuesday.

New infections also plummeted. During Omicron’s heyday, the state was reporting more than 120,000 additional coronavirus cases per day, on average. As of last week, the daily average hovers around 2,800, according to state data compiled by The Times.

But lately, cases have started to rise, a modest change that some health officials say can be attributed both to widespread relaxation of indoor mask and vaccine verification mandates and to declines in natural and vaccine-induced immunity. the vaccine.

With this time of year marked not only by major holidays, but also by spring break travel and recreation, officials stress that it remains vital that residents take steps to protect themselves from infection.

According to the most recent data from the California Department of Public Health, unvaccinated Californians were nearly four times more likely to contract COVID-19, seven times more likely to require hospitalization, and 14 times more likely to die from the disease, as long as compared to those vaccinated and with booster doses.

“While COVID-19 hospitalization rates are near an all-time low, we are seeing an increase in transmission in some parts of the state,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of public health and state health officer. “This underscores the need for Californians to remain vigilant and protect themselves and their communities, with vaccines and boosters, which continue to offer strong protection against COVID-19.”

To read this note in English, Click here.