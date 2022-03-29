California Sends Millions of COVID-19 Tests to Schools for Return of Spring Break

In an effort to prepare school districts across the state to test students for COVID-19 when they return from spring break, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office has begun shipping COVID-19 test kits to schools. schools.

The state has already shipped 14.3 million COVID-19 tests at home for students and staff, the governor’s office said Saturday. The state said 11 million tests have already been delivered, while another 2.6 million tests have been shipped. Statewide, there are about 7.2 million students and school staff.

“California is focused on keeping schools open and students safe, and we are not letting our guard down,” Newsom said in a statement.

In December, as the country grappled with another spike in Omicron variant coronavirus cases, state authorities announced they would send 6 million tests to school districts so students could get tested before returning to classrooms. But only half of the promised tests arrived on time, leading to frustration. The governor’s office blamed the delay on weather conditions and supply chain disruptions.

Currently, the state is not seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, and conditions have since improved as the state no longer requires masks in schools. In early March, Los Angeles County dropped its indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, after data showed the community level of coronavirus was low.

Spring break is coming up across the state. For Los Angeles Unified students, it’s April 11-15.

Some school officials have already signaled that they intend to test students when they return from spring break. LAUSD, the second-largest district in the nation, has said it will benchmark tests before students and staff return.

