California takes ‘endemic’ approach to treating COVID-19; what to expect

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic, which prioritizes prevention and rapid reaction to outbreaks over mandates, and heralds a return to a more normal existence more than two years after the emergence of COVID-19.

Newsom said the approach, which includes combating disinformation, means keeping a cautious watch tuned for warning signs of the next deadly wave or variant.

“This disease is not going to go away,” he told The Associated Press prior to the formal announcement. “It is not the end of the war, in quotes.”

A disease reaches an endemic phase when the virus still exists in a community, but becomes more manageable as immunity grows. But there won’t be a definitive change, the governor said, unlike what happened Wednesday with the removal of the state’s indoor mask requirement.

There will also be no immediate withdrawal of the dozens of emergency executive orders that have helped run the state since Newsom imposed the state’s first stay-at-home order in March 2020.

“The pandemic will not have a definite end. There is no goal,” he told the AP. With that in mind, he noted that his administration tried to come up with “a plan that allows us to be prepared without being paranoid and to be more aware of what is happening around us without being anxious.”

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, and as the omicron variant is receding in many parts of the world, some countries have started planning for the endemic stage.

Living with COVID-19 under Newsom’s plan means heightened state surveillance, including increased monitoring of remnants of the virus in sewage to watch for early signs of a rebound. The use of masks will not be mandatory, but it will be encouraged in many places.

If a higher level of the virus is detected, health authorities will analyze its genotype to determine if it is a new variant.

If so, state and federal officials have a goal of determining within 30 days whether you respond to tests, treatments, and existing immunities from COVID-19 vaccines or previous infections.

Testing and staffing in the affected area will be increased, including temporary medical workers to help overwhelmed hospitals.

The plan sets specific goals, such as stocking 75 million masks, administering 200,000 daily vaccines and conducting 500,000 tests per day, and incorporating 3,000 medical workers within three weeks in areas where the rebound is recorded.