California takes ‘endemic’ approach to treating COVID

Sacramento, Calif. — Governor of California Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the first shift by a state toward an “endemic” approach to pandemic from coronaviruswhich prioritizes prevention and rapid reaction to outbreaks over mandatesand heralds a return to a more normal existence more than two years after the emergence of COVID-19.

Newsom said the approach, which includes combating disinformation, means keeping a cautious watch tuned for warning signs of the next deadly wave or variant.

“This disease is not going to go away,” he told The Associated Press prior to the formal announcement. “It is not the end of the war, in quotes.”

A disease reaches an endemic phase when the virus continues to exist in a community, but becomes more manageable as immunity grows.. But there won’t be a definitive change, the governor said, unlike what happened Wednesday with the state’s removal of indoor mask requirements.

There will also be no immediate withdrawal of the dozens of emergency executive orders that have helped run the state since Newsom imposed the state’s first stay-at-home order in March 2020.

“The pandemic will not have a definite end. There is no goal”, he told the AP. With that in mind, he noted that his administration tried to come up with “a plan that allows us to be prepared without being paranoid and to be more aware of what is happening around us without being anxious.”

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic, and with the variant omicron declining in many parts of the world, some countries have begun planning for the endemic stage.