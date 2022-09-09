California, the new frontier to conquer for the Mexican agave | Future America

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Jalisco is known as the capital of tequila. And Oaxaca of mezcal. The two Mexican cities may have a serious contender in the future as the main agave-producing region in the world. California scientists are experimenting with the plant with which the alcoholic beverage is made to determine its viability in the arid Californian terrain, which has been impacted by high temperatures and a drought that has affected the entity since 2016. Some producers consider agave a crop of enormous potential in an increasingly extreme climate.

In late May, some 40 farmers gathered at California’s first agave symposium, organized by Davis State University, which specializes in agricultural studies. One of the most enthusiastic attendees was Stuart Woolf, a veteran farmer from the state’s central valley. His company has been producing tomatoes, pistachios and almonds for years, crops that are as popular as they are profitable in the Californian countryside. A pound of dried fruit can sell for about four or five dollars. For some time now, however, Woolf has planted some 900 agave plants on just over half a hectare of land. Before those attending the symposium, he asked a question: “Can we grow more plants per hectare than they can in Mexico?”

The answer to the question is being manufactured in laboratories. “Rain patterns and growing conditions in California are different than those in the area where tequila is made. It is exciting to begin studying the capabilities and determining what types of agave varieties can be grown commercially in California and what flavors can be enhanced in distillation to make agave beverages unique to the state,” said Ron Runnebaum, professor of viticulture and enology at California State University. University of Davis that organized the symposium.

That meeting marked the beginning of the California Agave Council. Stuart Woolf and his wife Lisa donated $100,000 to a fund to promote studies on agave in the United States. Woolf believes that the Californian soil can produce an agave with higher concentrations of sugar, which would produce more volume of alcohol. Even so, it is a complicated crop because its maturation cycle is between five and eight years. About seven kilos of agave are needed to produce a liter of tequila. And after cutting it, jimarlo in the case of the tequila region, more should be planted. These pioneers of a fledgling industry ask for reassurance. There are barely 16 hectares of agave cultivated in the very vast Californian terrain.

A worker from the Macurichus mezcal palenque bakes agave leaves in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca State (Mexico). Hector Guerrero (THE COUNTRY)

The Californian field produces about 400 types of products. A third of all vegetables consumed in the United States come from there. The proportion is even higher when talking about almonds, pistachios and walnuts, and some fruits, which represent two thirds. The almond market alone, the second largest after milk, represents 5.6 billion dollars, according to official figures for 2020, the latest available. Still, California is synonymous with American wine thanks to the Napa Valley. Could it also be from agave or mezcal?

Tequila and mezcal are protected in Mexico by the appellation of origin. Tequila has five production territories, while mezcal is produced in nine states, where it is called by different names. Experts remember that all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila. This is made with only one of more than 200 varieties of agave: the blue Weber tequilana. Estimates indicate that 85% of the agave production in Mexico is of this type. The National Chamber of Industry in Mexico points out that one of the advantages of this plant is that it does not require irrigation. This is music to the ears of California growers, who have seen their crops suffer in areas of the region that have been declared “extreme” and “exceptional” levels of drought, according to the Department of Agriculture monitor.

in his book The Dreamt land: Chasing water and Dust across California, the journalist Greg Arax says that the wealth of the countryside in California is due to its water system. One-third of the water that irrigates fields in California comes from the Sacramento River and its tributaries. There is another road in the San Joaquin Valley, made up of earthy veins that carry much less volume. But a vast network of wells with deposits from the Kern, Kings, and San Joaquin rivers make it possible to irrigate extensive crops. These deep waters produce some 250 varieties of vegetables, grains and especially nuts like Woolf’s. “And this is how it is said that California’s misfortune is in his land, but its solution is in the water,” Arax writes in his 2019 book.

Water is increasingly scarce, which has forced farmers – many of whom have seen their allocations of irrigation water from wells drastically reduced – to look for alternatives such as chickpeas, whose plantation has grown in territory in recent years. . Calculations by the Davis scholars indicate that the agave could survive in California with less than three inches of water for every hectare cultivated, while almonds need a lot of liquid, more than 240 centimeters for every hectare.

The ambition of the group of producers coincides with the great boom of tequila and mezcal. Driven by the pandemic, which triggered the consumption of the drink throughout the world, Mexico exported record numbers of these agave distillates in 2020. One of the Mexican employers, the National Chamber of the industry, pointed out that the streak also extended in 2021, when tequila production grew 40% more, to a never-seen production of 527 million liters. The fastest growing segment is 100% agave tequila, which has become popular among the luxury sectors.

Laura Alcocer, a doctoral student at the University of Davis, recently addressed one of the contradictions in the industry in Mexico. Tequila production has shot up 50% in the last five years, along with the growing demand for the drink. But agave planting has fallen 20% from its peak, reached in 2014. “To maintain the increase in tequila production, agave production will have to be increased again,” she said last November. The figures for 2021 seem to point in that direction of growth. In just 20 years, the tequila agave went from being cultivated only in Jalisco to being found in eight other Mexican states. Will California be a new frontier to conquer?