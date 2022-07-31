California | The shocking video where a whale captures two women in the United States with its mouth | WORLD

As if it were Pinocchio, two women got a big scare on the coast of California, when a humpback whale almost swallowed them – at least apparently – while they were enjoying the sea. Both were quietly paddling in a kayak, when the cetacean approached and opened its mouth in a moment that was recorded in videos circulating on social networks. They show the moment in which the animal manages to catch them, but after a few moments, which they surely felt eternal, it releases them in the middle of the sea. Those who witnessed the event notified the rescue members and both were treated immediately.

In accordance with National Geographicdespite the fact that news of people ending up in the mouths of whales is extremely rare, swallowing a human is physically impossible for all but one species. In the case of humpbacks, its throat size is designed for small fishso although the women could end up injured, they would not have been swallowed by the animal.

In another incident with these cetaceans, a few months ago the moments of anguish experienced by the occupants of a crew in Mexico when they were hit by a whale went viral.

There are some waters in which it is more common to find them, as in Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador and Perubut it is always advisable to keep a safe distance.

Last year, for example, a diver who fished for lobsters became a trend because told how he survived being swallowed by a humpback whale off the coast of Massachusetts, USA. It was in his mouth for 30 seconds before being spit back to the surface. But, while humans fit into the mouth of this species, it is impossible for them to swallow them once inside.

The throat of the humpback whale is the size of a human fist and can extend up to 38 centimeters when they eatso, as in the recent case with the women, they were not swallowed because the animal realized the situation and immediately spat them out.

According to the cited medium, it is likely that whales also have a bad experience when these situations happen to themsince they are only trying to eat fish and people are in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In 2020, other kayakers were trapped in the mouth of a humpback whale feeding off California. In fact, all these stories, at least the most famous ones, are always reminiscent of the Bible, in which Jonah was swallowed by a whale so that he would not drown. Even in the fantastic plane, Gepetto, Pinocchio’s father, ended up in one. Thus, over time, these ideas remained in the minds of many until they were considered true. The only whale that could cause a deadly encounter because it can swallow a person is the sperm whale.

What do whales eat?

Whales feed on fish, but odontocetes, such as sperm whales, can take squid, while baleen whales, such as the blue or gray, eat tiny prey such as plankton, krill, and minnows.