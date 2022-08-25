California to ban sale of new gasoline cars

CaliforniaCalifornia is expected to go into effect next Thursday on its sweeping plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, a groundbreaking measure that could have major effects on efforts to combat climate change and accelerate the global transition to electric vehicles.

“This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicle expert who led the Environmental Protection Agency’s transportation emissions program under Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. “California will now be the only government in the world requiring zero emission vehicles.”

The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, will require 100 percent of all new cars sold in the state by 2035 to be free of the fossil fuel emissions primarily responsible for warming the planet, up from 12 percent. current cent. It sets interim goals that require 35 percent of new passenger vehicles sold in the state by 2026 to produce zero emissions. That would rise to 68 percent by 2030.

The restrictions are important because not only is California the largest car market in the United States, but more than a dozen other states often follow California’s lead by setting their own car emissions standards.

“The climate crisis can be solved if we focus on the big, bold steps needed to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

California’s action comes on top of an expansive new climate law that President Biden signed last week. The act will spend $370 billion in spending and tax credits on clean energy programs, the largest action ever taken by the federal government to combat climate change. Enactment of that law is projected to help the United States reduce its emissions 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of this decade. Still, it won’t be enough to cut emissions by 2050, the goal climate scientists say all major economies must reach if the world is to avoid the most catastrophic and deadly impacts of climate change.

To help close the gap, White House officials promised to combine the bill with new regulations, including on car tailpipe emissions. They have also said that cutting emissions enough to keep in line with science will also require aggressive state policies.