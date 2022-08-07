California traffic accident leaves six dead

Authorities on Friday identified a pregnant woman and her unborn child as two of six people killed in a fiery crash after a speeding car ran a red light and slammed into cars at a traffic-filled intersection. people from the Windsor Hills, according to ABC.

County coroner officials The Angels They said Asherey Ryan and her unborn child were killed in the collision. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz sedan caused a crash involving six cars near a gas station, according to the California Highway Patrol. Several people were thrown from cars and two vehicles caught fire.

News video from the scene showed charred and mangled cars as well as a child’s seat amid debris littering the street. Surveillance showed the Mercedes barreling through an intersection, striking at least two cars that burst into flames and were sent careening onto a sidewalk, ending up against the corner sign for the gas station.

A streak of fire led to a car. One vehicle was split in half.

“It looked like the entire intersection from corner to corner was on fire,” witness Harper Washington said. “A lot of sparks and electricity. I was under the impression that at first I thought a bomb had been dropped on us. I thought another world war had started. Then I realized that it was a car that had hit the sign.”

“Once the fire was gone and the noise was gone, I realized there were two cars there. You could see people on fire and that’s sad. I really pray for the people and the community.”

Bystanders tried to help but had trouble dealing with the flames.