California Voters Strongly Support Mask and Vaccination Mandates in K-12 Schools

Nearly two-thirds of California voters, including most parents, support mandatory mask use and immunizations in K-12 schools, according to a survey this month by the UC Berkeley Institute for Government Studies and co-sponsored by LA Times.

Results from the early February poll of nearly 9,000 California voters suggest continued broad public support for policies aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus in schools, even as protests against mask mandates and Vaccines attract public attention in school districts across the state.

“People really want schools to go back to the way they were,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley IGS Poll. “But the desire to open schools is tempered by sentiments that these precautions should still be in place.”

Statewide, the survey showed that a significant number of Black and Latino parents, populations that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, did not feel their children were safe from COVID-19 in schools.

The numbers also point to deep-seated political divisions: About 70% of Republicans opposed face-mask and vaccination mandates for schools, while about 85% of Democrats supported them.

A majority of almost every other demographic group that was broken out in the survey, including parents, low-income voters, wealthy, white, black, Latino and Asian, supported the school mandates.

Among parents of school-age children, 61% approved when asked if they support California’s requirement that “K-12 public school students, teachers, and staff wear a face covering while at school this year.” Thirty-seven percent disapprove.

A smaller majority of parents, 55%, approved of California’s plan to add COVID-19 to the list of required vaccines for school-age children once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ) fully approve coronavirus antigens; 42% disagreed.

Non-parents showed even stronger support, with two-thirds in favor of face covering and vaccination mandates for schools.

State officials are reassessing rules requiring students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors, with an announcement about their future on Monday.

Los Angeles County dropped its requirement for outdoor face coverings in schools last week, and the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) joined this week.

In general, state and county officials are relaxing face covering policies. Last week, California lifted its universal mask-wearing mandate for vaccinated residents in indoor public places. On Wednesday, Los Angeles County public health officials indicated that those who are fully inoculated against COVID-19 will be able to remove their face coverings in certain indoor settings later this week.

The numbers from the survey come as protests against mask mandates for parents, as well as students, have increased across the state, with some parents demanding that local school boards stop enforcing the rules.

Chino Valley Unified School District is one of many local school districts recently unsettled by vocal protests, with dozens of parents and students earlier this month packing a school board meeting to demand that schools stop enforcing the mandates. of use of face masks. The meeting turned raucous with parents yelling “remove from office” at board members as they worked on the meeting agenda.

School Board President Christina Gagnier noted that the protesters do not necessarily reflect the views of broad swaths of the community.

“The reality is that we don’t hear thousands of parents or students say they are against the mask mandate. That is not what is happening,” she stressed.

“People are fine with the mandates or want them removed, but they understand that it’s out of our control,” he added. “That small group that is complaining and showing up to our meetings or having these very small protests, that is not a reflection of how the community feels about these issues.”

Meanwhile, groups opposed to mask mandates feel strongly that it is time for California to lift rules that other states have already scrapped.

“Last year, California was the last entity to reopen schools and now we are, once again, among the last states to make masks optional in schools or to set a date in the coming weeks for that to happen. I think parents are really frustrated,” said Megan Bacigalupi, executive director of the group CA Parent Power.

The group urges parents to reach out to state legislators, county health officials, school board members and superintendents to push for optional mask wearing in schools.

“Right now most of our focus is to bring a sense of normalcy back to schools and the main way we think that can be achieved is to make face coverings optional in schools,” Bacigalupi said.

State support for adding COVID-19 to the list of required student immunizations, which includes measles, mumps, diphtheria and other diseases, was strong. Poll results were mixed when Los Angeles voters were asked about their support for an LAUSD-adopted vaccination mandate that goes beyond existing state rules.

LAUSD policy requires students age 12 and older, beginning in the fall, to be vaccinated unless they receive an exceptional medical exemption. Those who do not comply will be required to attend school online. About 90% of students age 12 and older comply with the policy, district officials said.

When asked about their support for the district’s policy, about 38% of Los Angeles voters said uninoculated students should be required to take classes online; 27% responded that unvaccinated students should be allowed to attend some classes in person if special precautions are taken, but should be excluded from group activities that pose a higher risk of exposing others to the virus. And 26% said uninoculated students should be able to attend classes in person without special restrictions.

The current state rule takes effect for grades seven through twelve, beginning with the school year following full FDA approval of a vaccine for children 12 years of age and older. The only COVID-19 antigen authorized for children at this time is from Pfizer-BioNTech, which is fully approved for people ages 16 and older and authorized for emergency use for ages 5 and older.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade would be phased in after the vaccine has been approved for their age group. Parents could choose not to inoculate their children based on their personal beliefs.

However, state lawmakers are considering a law that would tighten the current rule. It would require all public and private school students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing only rare medical exemptions. Personal belief exemptions would not be allowed under the proposed law.

Ross Novie, who founded the group Los Angeles Uprising and is the father of two students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, is organizing a march on Sunday, dubbed the “March to Free Los Angeles,” which aims to end the mandates of vaccines and use of face masks.

Novie said she strongly supports recommending vaccinations, but feels that mandating them in schools is overreaching.

“Ordering and coercing people can cause massive damage in the future,” he said.

Evelyn Alemán, who founded the group Our Voice: Communities for Quality Education, is a parent in the Los Angeles Unified School District who strongly supports the vaccine mandate. Like many Latino families in the county, she has lost family members to COVID-19, she explained.

“I think it’s important to ensure that everyone is safe, that the community is safe,” Alemán said. “And that means everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated.”

Several members, who are mostly Latino immigrant parents of LAUSD students, noted that they also strongly support the antigen and mask mandates.

Statewide, half of Latino parents and 43% of African-American parents surveyed said they were unsure if their children were safe from COVID-19 while at school. About a quarter of white parents felt the same.

“It’s true that one day we have to get back to normal,” said Juanita Garcia, a grandmother and guardian of an LAUSD student. “But the situation still looks worrying.”

