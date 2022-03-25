California will pay up to $400 per vehicle to help with gas prices, according to Newsom | Univision 34 Los Angeles KMEX

Los Angeles California.- Governor Newsom announced that California will pay $400 per registered vehicle and a public transportation program for residents in the golden state to face the constant increases in the price of gasoline.
Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed giving $400 payments to the owner of a California-registered vehicle as a way to address skyrocketing gas prices.
“ That direct relief will address the issue we are all struggling with.” the governor said in a video posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
The $9 billion proposal would send payments from $400 owners of each registered vehicle, up to two vehicles per person. Newsom is also proposing grants to offer free public transportation for three months.
Besides the $400, what else does Newsom’s proposal have?
This package also provides $2 billion in broader relief including:
- $750 million in incentive grants to transit agencies and railroads to provide free transit to Californians for 3 months. As a result, approximately 3 million Californians per day who take the bus, subway or light rail will not have to pay a fare each time they travel.
- Up to $600 million to pause a portion of the diesel sales tax rate for one year.
- $523 million to pause inflationary adjustment to gas and diesel excise rates.
According to the governor, “this direct relief is in addition to the more than $10 billion we have distributed over the last year with the California Golden Stimulus.”
Urgent help in the face of historic gas prices in Los Angeles
The average price of gasoline in Los Angeles topped $6 a gallon on Monday night. According to the specialized magazine GasBuddy, behind the rebound are the war between Russia and Ukraine and the recent problems in the refineries of southern California.
Some experts assure that it is a seasonal increase, while others are less optimistic and foresee that the increases in fuel prices will not stop for the next few months.
In addition to factors such as the price of oil, war, weather, transportation problems, strikes, etc. in California, you always pay more for gasoline due to a hidden charge that is not detailed in the receipts that consumers receive after pumping gasoline in their vehicles.
So this Wednesday’s announcement by Newson will bring relief to the millions of Angelenos who travel on the busiest highways in the US every day.
Does California have money to pay compensation at the price of gasoline?
Yes, according to the Legislative Analysis Office (LAO), California’s fiscal outlook in July 2022 is for a surplus, or budget surplus, of more than $40 billion.
By law, California must return the surplus to taxpayers, but it will be up to Governor Newsom whether the money is returned in the form of a check, a tax credit or with improvements or developments in the most needy communities in the state.