California’s ambitious plan on abortion

The ongoing discussion in the US Supreme Court on the legitimacy of the laws governing abortion in Mississippi could overturn the historic ruling that since 1973 guarantees access to abortion at federal level in the United States, with consequences for millions of people. Although it is impossible to predict precisely, according to some estimates, if this happens, the number of legal abortions in the country could decrease by 14 percent (about 100,000 fewer legal abortions each year).

According to the Guttmacher Institute, which deals with abortion policies in the United States, if federal law were weakened or overturned, 26 out of 50 American states would want to introduce abortion bans, with enormous consequences: millions of women could be forced to face long journeys and very high expenses to go to the states where abortion will continue to be guaranteed; others would be forced to give it up, still others to find unsafe methods to carry out the procedure.

In anticipation of this scenario, California is preparing to become a kind of “refuge” for the reproductive health of women across the country.

Local Democratic leaders, backed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, announced on Wednesday a proposal that will commit them to, among other things, secure procedures and cover the travel and accommodation costs of low-income women who want to go to California to have an abortion. Toni G. Atkins, President of the California Senate, said: “Let’s consider what we are experiencing at an incredibly critical moment in the history of women’s rights. We want people to know that we will be part of the solution ».

The context

In the United States abortion is federally legal, as established by the Supreme Court ruling known as “Roe v. Wade ”of 1973, but there is no single law that regulates the modalities throughout the country: each state has its own rules that establish what are the criteria and limits within which you can terminate a pregnancy.

The fact that abortion has become legal thanks to a sentence and not a law, combined with the presence of very strong anti-abortion movements, has made abortion a particularly heated topic of discussion both among the local political forces of many states and between many state political leaders and the federal government. It also made it possible for states to legislate extensively on the issue, a process that in recent years has often gone in the direction of limiting the right to abortion and overturning the “Roe v. Wade “.

Last October, the Guttmacher Institute, which deals with abortion policies in the United States, calculated that 106 abortion restrictions were introduced across the country during 2021, and that 12 of these were related to abortion. do explicitly with a ban.

The latest example, in chronological order, is that of Texas: the law known as “Senate Bill 8” prohibits voluntary termination of pregnancy once medical personnel have detected “cardiac activity” in the embryo, which usually occurs occurs around six weeks, a time in pregnancy when many women do not yet know they are pregnant. The law also encourages anyone to report doctors who practice abortion and all people who make it possible, even those who help the woman pay her medical bills or simply accompany her to a clinic.

In addition to the case of Texas, which made the pages of all international newspapers, there are five other states that in 2021 approved a very large number of restrictions against abortion: Arkansas (20 restrictions), Oklahoma ( 16), Indiana, Montana, and South Dakota (9 each). The decisions taken this year are in addition to the hundreds already approved in recent years.

Between 1973 and October 2021, over 1,300 restrictions on abortion were enacted in US states, and since 2011 there have been almost 600: it took almost 40 years to accumulate 56 percent of the restrictions introduced so far and only about a decade. to accumulate the remaining 44 percent. These restrictions aim to make abortion logistically very difficult, or too expensive. They may include a ban on financing abortion or using your own insurance, public or private, to cover termination care.

Each of these restrictions, or all of them, have made it more difficult to access termination of pregnancy and are the basis for increasingly burdensome restrictions and prohibitions. Currently, in the United States, nearly 40 million women between the ages of 13 and 44 (58 percent of the total) live in states that have proven hostile to abortion.

In 2019, the Guttmacher Institute also recommended that in the face of attempts to restrict the right to abortion, non-hostile states take a range of measures, such as providing insurance coverage, ensuring access to information, supporting adolescent access to procedure, prevent clinical violence, increase services and doctors who practice interruptions, or promote telemedicine.

California, where abortion clinics have already seen an increase in women from Texas, seems to have broadly embraced the suggestion.

California

California is a traditionally Democratic state that over the years has introduced several laws to guarantee women a free and safe abortion: it has decided, for example, that students of public universities will be able to have free access to the pharmacological procedure.

In 2014, California made it mandatory for private health insurers to include reimbursement for abortion practices. And when former President Donald Trump tried to lobby to overturn that provision, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom – which Republicans recently tried to remove but failed – called the move a “petty political act,” adding that “women’s health care is a public health issue”.

In May 2019, California officially proclaimed itself a guarantor of “reproductive freedom”, pledging to defend the right to abortion.

To give continuity and concreteness to the commitment, the California Future of Abortion Council (CA FAB Council) was established last September, a body composed of more than 40 organizations in favor of freedom of choice, supported by various politicians and founded, among others , right from Governor Gavin Newsom. In December, the CA FAB Council released a series of recommendations “to protect, strengthen and expand” abortion-related services in the state.

There are 45 recommendations and are divided into 7 main areas. They envisage a series of actions to improve data collection and research and then identify priorities for interventions. They demand that disinformation be bridged and that “accurate, culturally relevant and inclusive education on abortion and access to treatment” be ensured, and that legal safeguards be introduced for abortioners, abortion providers and support organizations for abortion. abortion. They also plan to reduce administrative and institutional barriers in access to termination of pregnancy, to increase funding for clinics and to establish the “California Reproductive Scholarship Corps” to improve the training of “doctors, professional nurses, nurse-midwives, medical assistants and other health professions with different backgrounds’.

The recommendations also call for helping clinics increase their workforce with grants to medical students who are committed to offering abortion services in less urbanized areas of the state, and with concrete support for their student loans. And they say travel, lodging, or childcare costs will have to be covered for low-income women who will go to California to have an abortion.

Finally, they establish that the clinics where abortions are performed receive reimbursements for the provision of services provided by Medicaid, the government’s health coverage program intended for the poorest people, even for those who are not resident in California.

Gavin Newsom explained that the economic details of the recommendations will be included in his next budget proposal, and that taking economic care to protect women from other states will also be possible: for next year, a budget surplus of about 31 billion dollars.

It’s hard to say exactly how many women might choose to go to California to have an abortion if federal law were overturned.

The Guttmacher Institute calculated that 132,680 abortions were performed in California in 2017, or about 15 percent of all abortions in the country. The number included people from other states as well as teenagers, who in the state are not required to have their parents’ permission to have an abortion. Planned Parenthood, the well-known nonprofit clinic organization that provides health services to women and accounts for about half of California’s abortion clinics, says it had treated more than 7,000 people from other states by 2020.

