Californication, the Red Hot Chili Peppers hit in 1999, finally has a video game

The oldest of the place (and those who are not so) are likely to know the song Californication from Red Hot Chilli Peppersone of the most popular rock bands in the United States that was even rumored to have its own Guitar Hero and that in 1999 they released this single as part of an album of the same name.

Along with the song they published a music video directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris that he did not stop watching on the music channels of the time and that he was inspired by various video games like crazytaxivery popular at that time, giving us as a result this curious video that accompanies one of the group’s most iconic hits:

Since this video clip was released, there are many of us who have ever imagined what it would be like to be able to play something similar while listening to the song, something that has wanted to solve Miquel Camps Ortezaa fan of the band from Spain and an aspiring video game developer who has captured the essence of the video clip and transferred it to a game for PC and Mac developed with the Unity engine which can be downloaded for free via this link.

The great work of the fans

Michael’s is oryet another example of the good work amateurs can do to a game, a band or a movie, creating your own titles, mods or even computers and consoles inspired by your favorite works.

Throughout history we have many examples such as a mod for The Witcher 3 in the first person, the Tamriel Rebuilt project for The Elder Scrolls Morrowind that has been in development for almost 20 years, or the computers created by the most handymen in the community that we offer you. every Friday in Vandal Ware’s Friday PC Modding section, with teams paying tribute to games like Red Dead Redemption 2.