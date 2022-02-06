Calisthenics: an open-air gym in San Bellino

SAN BELLINO (Rovigo) –

“The process of completing the electoral program, put in black and white in 2019, continues for an increasingly attractive country, this time with an eye to boys and girls aged 14 and over” announces the municipal administration.

“A 135 m2 facility for Calisthenics, a gymnastics for acrobatic and isometric free body exercises, to be performed freely outdoors, very popular among young people already in the big cities.

Special attention has been paid to safety: in fact, an innovative rubber grating has been buried throughout the Calisthenics plant area which will make the natural turf softer, fall-proof. A new and healthy opportunity to be together, strengthening your body at no cost.

The Sanbellinese vision of well-being en plein air is therefore fulfilled: the first step was a large inclusive playground, adjacent to the Basilica, for all boys and girls, followed by the creation of an area equipped for outdoor gymnastics. to the third age, in the green area next to the bakery “.

Mayor Aldo D’Achille does not hide the satisfaction of having created this “workout station” just for teenagers, particularly affected by the privations of these two years of pandemic, who therefore deserve to return to meet in a healthy way in the open air.

“It will not be the only news linked to psycho-physical well-being for San Bellino” promises D’Achille.