Calisto Tanzi, former patro of Parmalat- Corriere.it, died

Calisto Tanzi, former patron of Parmalat and former owner of Parma Calcio, who died at the age of 83.

Tanzi was the protagonist of the events that led to financial crash of the group in 2003. For this he was sentenced to 17 years and 5 months (other sentences came for related strands, such as the ParmaTour crash).

As explained here, adding up all the sentences Tanzi would have exceeded 39 years in prison, but between heaps and pardon they dropped to about twenty. For a long time Tanzi was locked up under house arrest in his home, a villa (owned by his wife) on the outskirts of Parma.

Tanzi was also the owner of the Parma Calcio, which during its management won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1993. For several seasons he was also the main sponsor of Brabham, the Formula 1 team for which Niuki Lauda and Nelson Piquet competed.

The crash of Parmalat

Tanzi founded his company in 1961 acquiring a small dairy in Collecchio, near Parma. His initial intuition was to focus on door-to-door sales of products but in the following years he developed his business by putting the first tetrapack packs on the market and developing the long-life milk process.

In December 2003, as explained by Mario Gerevini here, the milk multinational collapsed after the legend of the 4 billion liquidity shattered against a reality hidden for years: the Cayman Bonlat was empty, a dump of fakes. Parmalat – which today belongs to the French of Lactalis – was already in default since the early 90s and in the meantime, to save itself, with Calisto Tanzi and Fausto Tonna at the helm it had produced false financial statements on an industrial scale, accumulating 14.5 billion in debt and collapsing, destroying the savings of tens of thousands of investors.

According to the then Governor of Bank of Italy Antonio Fazio, the savers who in 2004 saw their money go up in smoke for having bought Parmalat securities were about 80,000; consumer associations calculated an almost double figure in the same year.

Shortly before the crash, the Standard & Poor’s rating agency considered Parmalat stock to be non-speculative (investment grade); in 2003 out of 90 stock market analysts’ studies, only 14 advised to sell; and on November 17 (a month before the declaration of default) the large US bank Citigroup invited its customers to buy Parmalat shares because it is a company that has attractive fundamentals and growth prospects in 2004-2005.



Article being updated …



