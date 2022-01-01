Calisto Tanzi is dead – Il Post

Calisto Tanzi, the entrepreneur who founded Parmalat and led it to be one of the most important Italian food companies, died before it failed dramatically in 2003 in a case that later became famous as the “Crac Parmalat”. Tanzi was 83 years old and lived under house arrest just outside Parma, precisely as a result of the conviction for fraudulent bankruptcy following the bankruptcy of Parmalat. Among other things, he was also the owner of the Parma football team, in a period of his great sporting successes in which he was the only “provincial” to contend with the great Serie A, winning three Italian Cups and two UEFA Cups (the one which today is called the Europa League).

Tanzi was born in 1938 in Collecchio, in the province of Parma, where his family had a small food company. In the 1960s he expanded it by investing in door-to-door sales and opening a dairy and a pasteurization plant, but Parmalat’s real national and international success came in the 1970s and 1980s, when Tanzi decided to pack milk in Tetra Pak and develop a technology that allowed to increase the conservation period (UHT).

Another important aspect of Parmalat’s commercial successes were the advertisements. Tanzi invested heavily in innovative advertising campaigns for the time, especially in the sports field: from skiing to Formula 1, ending in the early 1990s with the acquisition of Parma, which had Parmalat as its main sponsor for a long time.

Despite the growth and international success of the company, Tanzi’s economic management began to have problems already towards the end of the 1980s. At the time the company was indebted for about one hundred billion lire, but the debt increased when in the following years Tanzi expanded his business activity to other sectors, acquiring various companies (televisions, tour operators, mineral water companies). The acquisitions of the other companies were made with money from Parmalat, which however was already heavily indebted – which is why Tanzi had listed the company on the stock exchange.

Tanzi attempted to cover up the debts with fictitious financial transactions and with a series of companies created specifically in the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean. Finally, after a check on Consob’s financial statements in 2003, the real situation of the financial distress was discovered, which was talked about in the newspapers for years. The so-called “Parmalat crash” has been defined as “the biggest bankruptcy and the biggest scam in Europe”: in total the debt hidden by the false accounting was about 14 billion euros. For the crime of fraudulent bankruptcy alone, Tanzi was sentenced to 17 years and 5 months in prison.