Call for Chivas vs Atlas for the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 Quarterfinal Classic Tapatío: News and absences

The interim coach of Chivas de Guadalajara, Ricardo Cadena, published on Wednesday night the list of 22 players summoned for Thursday’s game against the Atlas club at the Akron Stadiumcorresponding to Classic Tapatío first leg of the Clausura 2022 Tournament Quarterfinals Mexico shouts from Liga MX, so Flock Pasión presents you the novelties and absences for this vibrant commitment.

The main squad of the Sacred Flock held its last training session on Wednesday morning with several new features prior to this special edition of the Jalisco derby in Liguilla, among the main ones was the return to the field of Verde Valle of captain Jesús Molina after completing the rehabilitation process of the severe injury he suffered in January and with the noticeable absence of the midfielder Jesús Anguloafter surgery on Monday for a fracture of the fibula in his left leg.

The lowering of Cinnamon Angulo in Ricardo Cadena’s template will be covered by midfielder Alejandro Organista, while striker Paolo Yrizar will return to the squad after taking the place left by the middle Gilberto García Roa. Both elements, belonging to Tapatío, have been accompanying the first team in training for several weeks, so they are ready in the physical part, to be considered by the coaching staff.

Isaac Brizuela, one of the additions that attracted the most attention this week, was finally protected by Ricardo Cadena, taken calmly and will be evaluated again with a view to the return this Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium. Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, meanwhile, did not enter this call eitherdue to the concentration that was reported this Wednesday with the U20 National Team, which is preparing for the CONCACAF Pre-World Cup in the category and will return to the Perla Tapatia on Friday.

Brizuela returned to Chivas training in Verde Valle on Tuesday

The Chivas summoned for the first leg of the Quarterfinal Classic Tapatío

goalkeepers Miguel Jimenez, Raul Gudino. defenses Gilberto Sepulveda, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Antonio Briseño, Miguel Ponce, Jesús Sánchez, Cristian Calderón, Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Orozco. Media Fernando Beltrán, Eduardo Torres, Alejandro Organista, Pavel Pérez, Sergio Flores. strikers José Juan Macías, Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, César Huerta, Ángel Zaldívar, Paolo Yrizar.

