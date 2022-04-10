Call for COVID-19 Surveillance During Spring Break – NBC Los Angeles

With the number of cases slowly rising thanks to the spread of the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19, Los Angeles County health officials again preached vigilance, particularly during spring break.

“Although the county has made great strides in keeping outbreaks in many neighborhoods low through a series of safety measures, there are millions of vulnerable residents in our communities, many of whom are neighbors, family members, or co-workers. ” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said in a statement Friday.

“For these people, the increased transmission associated with the BA.2 subvariant represents a very real threat. As many of us prepare to gather for spring break, getting vaccinated or booster dosed, wearing a mask indoors in public places, and getting tested before and after the gathering will protect the most vulnerable and help keep transmission lower in our communities.”

The county has been seeing an increase in daily COVID-19 infections, correlated with the local spread of BA.2, which is an offshoot of the Omicron variant, which fueled a winter surge in cases. Considered much more infectious than Omicron, BA.2 is blamed for spikes in infection in areas such as Australia and the UK.

As of Friday, the county’s average number of new daily cases of COVID-19 infections over the past seven days was 892, up from 724 seven days ago, an increase of 23%.

Ferrer reported Thursday that BA.2 accounted for 47% of all cases in the county that underwent specialized testing to identify COVID-19 variants, but said the percentage is likely higher as the data reflects cases of two weeks ago.

During the previous week, BA.2 accounted for just 32% of infections, down from 16% the previous week. But as BA.2 has increased its standing in the county and cases have risen as a result, the county has yet to see a resulting increase in hospitalizations or deaths, a likely result of the county’s overall 75% combined vaccination rate. with the number of people who carry protection against the virus due to a previous infection.

Ferrer said Thursday that the number of positive COVID-19 patients at county hospitals has remained below 300, and the number of daily deaths attributed to the virus has continued to fall, averaging 13 per day during the pandemic. last week, compared to 17 a day a week earlier.

Health officials fear, however, that with the continued spread of cases comes a growing threat of another mutation in the virus that could cause more severe disease and evade the protection of vaccines.

According to state figures, there were 275 positive COVID-19 patients in county hospitals as of Friday, up slightly from 273 on Thursday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 39, one more than the day before.

The county reported another 16 virus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,770. Another 1,263 new cases were also recorded, bringing the overall total for the pandemic to 2,843,599.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus rose slightly to 1.2% on Friday, up from 1% the day before.