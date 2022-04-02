Call for medical training in vulvodynia, endometriosis, fibromyalgia and pelvic pain

Who cares about you? and other

01 APR – Dear manager,

we are doctors and doctors in specialization and in training, we are university students of the health professions, we address this public appeal to the Order of Doctors, to and to the deans of the Faculties of Medicine of our universities, to the Ministry of University and Research, to the Ministry of Health, since as future doctors and doctors we want to expose ourselves publicly to receive more adequate training.





Let’s start from here to show concrete support to all the realities fighting for the inclusion of vulvodynia, stage I and II endometriosis, adenomyosis and fibromyalgia in the Essential Levels of Assistance of the National Health Service, to the health claims exposed during the transfeminist squares of 8 March, to the many initiatives held in the month for the prevention and awareness of endometriosis.





In fact, we believe it is unacceptable to study little or no diseases with such a high prevalence rate, especially among the population assigned to be female at birth, and we want to respond proactively to the care needs of those who today report that they do not have concrete help and listening from the National Health Service, in the face of enormous monthly economic expenses.

We believe that health cannot be a privilege and therefore we want to do our part to work in a better NHS, which does not practice any gender discrimination, which knows how to value the experience that patients have on their own body as a fundamental part of the relationship. medical, which stops contributing to the very high diagnostic delay, trauma and the difficulty of care that so many people now experience on their skin.

We know that most of the discomforts reported on the web and in newspapers by many patients who experience vulvodynia, endometriosis, adenomyosis and fibromyalgia are the responsibility of medical institutions that still study, teach, know and recognize the pain of bodies with female genitals, which do not teach. empathy in the doctor-patient relationship, which encourage the dissemination of medical knowledge that favors surgical knowledge on pain studies, which has introjected the foundations of a society that is still strongly discriminatory from a gender point of view, expressing them through gender- bias in diagnosis and unacceptable invalidation of patients’ symptoms. The stories that come to us, in fact, speak to us of the use of a profoundly sexist language and devoid of the right awareness that the approach to pain and illness should have.

As medical health personnel of today and tomorrow, we reject and condemn expressions such as “it’s all in your head”, “have a child who passes away”, “it is normal for women to feel pain”, “you are just stressed, it will pass “, Unfortunately still widespread in the experiences of visiting many patients.

We loudly declare that this pain exists, it is not in the patients’ minds, and indeed its denial is a medical, social and political problem, of which the medical category must first become aware and take responsibility. We therefore believe that a first necessary change cannot but start from us, from medical training, from a review of educational and specialty programs, from greater funding of research on vulvodynia, endometriosis, fibromyalgia, chronic pelvic pain and in general on the bodies of women and trans people + and for this we appeal to the top of the places where we study, work and work.

We ask other students, university professors / faculty of Medicine, the orders of local doctors, individuals and individual health professionals, scientific societies, patient associations, feminist and transfeminist networks to join us , to support and spread our appeal and to amplify our voice.

This is the link to support and sign the appeal, while just click here to view the list of the first signatories.

Promoters

Who Cares About You?

Link University Coordination

The following networks, associations and medical-health personnel support the appeal:

Vulvodynia and Pudendal Neuropathy Committee

United-Italy Fibromyalgia Committee odv

Alice ODV – Italian association for the awareness of endometriosis

Aendo – Italian Association of Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis ODV

AINPU Onlus – Italian Association of Pudendal Neuropathy

AIV – Italian Vulvodynia Association

APE – Endometriosis Project Association

VulvodiniaPuntoInfo Onlus Association

GAV – Vulvodynia Listening Group

Cystitis.info APS Onlus

The voice of one is the voice of all ODVs

Not One Less Empolese Val d’Elsa

Not One Less La Spezia

Not One Less Milan

Not One Less Padua

Not One Less Pisa

Not One Less Turin

Not One Less Transterritorial Marche

Health Group + of 194 items

