Call for the Costa Rican National Team for the World Cup playoff against New Zealand!

2022-05-14

Luis Fernando Suarez announced the call for the Costa Rican national team for both games Concacaf Nations League and the playoff against New Zealand for a ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022.

A total of 27 players were called although it should be noted that for the duel against New Zealand in Doha, qatarsaid list will be reduced to 22 more footballers Keylor Navas.

The list highlights the presence of the steering wheel of the Carthaginian, Allen Guevarawho for the first time is called to the Tricolor since Luis Fernando Suarez took command. Also noteworthy is the return of Richard Whitewho was injured in the January microcycle.

”It’s a long microcycle and that’s great. I never get tired of thanking the clubs and UNAFUT for the sacrifice and all the support they give to the National Team”, pointed out the Colombian coach.