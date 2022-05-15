Call for the Costa Rican National Team for the World Cup playoff against New Zealand!
Luis Fernando Suarez announced the call for the Costa Rican national team for both games Concacaf Nations League and the playoff against New Zealand for a ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022.
A total of 27 players were called although it should be noted that for the duel against New Zealand in Doha, qatarsaid list will be reduced to 22 more footballers Keylor Navas.
The list highlights the presence of the steering wheel of the Carthaginian, Allen Guevarawho for the first time is called to the Tricolor since Luis Fernando Suarez took command. Also noteworthy is the return of Richard Whitewho was injured in the January microcycle.
”It’s a long microcycle and that’s great. I never get tired of thanking the clubs and UNAFUT for the sacrifice and all the support they give to the National Team”, pointed out the Colombian coach.
“From Monday we will be two weeks with half a concentration (the players do not stay to sleep in the FCRF hotel), we start in the afternoon and the other days we will work one session per day”, Luis Fernando Suárez expanded.
“Some legionnaires will join us in the second week and there is even a possibility that someone will join us from the first day, but the vast majority of those summoned will be with us,” he added.
The only player who will not be from the beginning and will join until after the games of League of Nations it is Keylor Navas. The goalkeeper of PSG will come straight to qatar in the second week of June.
“The players for the playoffs come from this list, the only one who is not in that group is Keylor Navas, I will not use him for the Nations League matches against Panama and Martinique, only for the match with New Zealand, for 22 players and Keylor will come out of this list”, revealed Suárez.
The Costa Rican national team will play before Panama Y Martinique June 2 and 5 for the League of Nationsthen travel to qatar for the playoff against New Zealand June 14 at 12:00 noon Honduras.
SUMMONED FROM COSTA RICA: