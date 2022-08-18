Call for the course on Awareness in Human Rights, Gender and Violence of the Faculty of Medicine – PAHO/WHO

Promotion of equitable relations in the university community of the Faculty of Medicine

Organized by: Gender Commission of the Faculty of Medicine with the support of the Faculty of Psychology and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

Training objectives

1. Sensitize and train the university community of the Faculty of Medicine of the UdelaR, in Human Rights, Gender and Sexual Diversity.

2. Promote attitudinal and behavioral changes of teachers, students, graduates and officials aimed at respecting human rights with gender equity in daily relations of university life.

3. Provide space for critical reflection on situations of violence and sexual harassment in the workplace and education that allow the prevention of such situations.

Contents

The course should introduce the participants to the general notions of Human Rights, Gender and Sexual Diversity. Initially, a historical, international and national tour is proposed on the emergence and evolution of these theoretical fields.

• In relation to human rights, the ethical, political and social dimensions of the same, as well as their different paradigms, will be deepened.

• Regarding the gender perspective, the development of the concept in the social sciences as a cultural interpretation of sexual difference will be explained. For this, it will be necessary to delve into the sex-gender system and the asymmetries of power that it generates in social relations.

• Specific work will be done to clarify concepts that are often misunderstood and used interchangeably: gender identity, gender expression, gender role, gender attributes, gender stereotypes, gender inequality, gender equity, gender and health, violence of genre.

• On this last point, gender violence, an approach will be made that allows its understanding as a social problem. All forms of expression in the social, interpersonal and institutional spheres will be presented and analyzed. The asymmetries of power and violence based on gender, generations and diversity will be especially addressed in the relations of the different actors in the community of the Faculty of Medicine (student/student, student/teacher, student/official, teacher/teacher, teacher /official, official/official).

• Finally, sexual harassment in the workplace and education, its typologies, forms of expression and understanding of the concept of power asymmetries will be studied in depth. It seeks to raise awareness of its complexity and effects, while providing tools for its prevention or punishment aimed at eradicating such practices from university life.

In all cases, the learning of current international and national regulations on human rights, gender and sexual diversity will be integrated, with special attention to those related to prevention and attention to situations of violence and harassment for reasons of gender, generations , sexual diversity, national origin and disability.

Hour load and mode of study

The course must consist of 35 hours distributed in:

– 10 weekly sessions of an hour and a half, virtual synchronous (15 hours)

– 15 hours of asynchronous work by the participants.

– 5 hours of face-to-face workshop at the end of the course.

Recipients

– higher grade teachers (Grades 3, 4 and 5). The participation of the largest number of Academic Units will be sought.

– Second or third year undergraduate students.

– Graduates who participate in co-government bodies (Council and Senate) and Residents.

– TAS officials prioritizing areas that work directly with teachers and students.

Registration: click here

Registrations open until quotas are filled

The members of the Gender Commission may participate in the training in its entirety, without affecting the registration quota.