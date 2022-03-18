Call for the last games of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022

The players of the Mexican National Team who will seek the ticket to the Qatar World Cup in the last three duels of the tie were announced

The Mexican team unveiled the footballers called by Gerardo MartinoTri’s strategist, for the last series of games for the Octagonal of the Concacaf.

Through social networks, the Aztec team presented the players who will seek to get one of the three direct tickets to the Qatar World Cup 2022. In the list of ‘Tata’ Martino, the Aztec stars that militate in the Old Continent stand out, as well as the absences of Andrew Saved and Rogelio Funes Moriwho will not be able to be due to injury.

as advanced ESPNone of the “new” faces in the team led by Gerardo Martino is precisely that of Santiago Gimenezwho takes the place of Rayados’ striker.

Another of the names that plays in Europe and is not in the call for the last phase of the tie is that of Orbelin Pinedawho recently joined Celta de Vigo and has not had many minutes.

The first game you will hold Mexico in the last round of the Octagonal of the Concacaf will be before United States. The commitment before the “Stars and Stripes” is scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City and will be played on the field of Aztec stadium.

Gerardo Martino announced the list of summoned for the last duels of the World Cup qualifying round. EFE

On Sunday, March 27, El Tri will face the Honduran national team in the Metropolitan Olympic. The matches against the Catrachos have always been complicated for the tricolor team but in this tie, La Bicolor has surprised by its low level and registers the worst numbers by not having a single win.

Mexico will end its participation in the World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, March 30, against The Savior in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

El Tri is in third place in the standings with 21 points, the same units as the United States in second place. Gerardo Martino’s team depends on itself to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar by having a four-point lead over Panama.