Call of Duty 2022 will be a “new generation”, is developed by Infinity Ward – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty 2022 begins to peep through the official communications of Activision Blizzard and its internal teams, in particular with the confirmation that it will be Infinity Ward to deal with it, as clearly reported by the team with a cryptic tweet which, however, makes it clear who the author of the next chapter is, in addition to the idea that it represents a new generation.

“A new generation of Call of Duty is coming, stay focused,” reads the terse message from Infinity Ward. It is clear that the team in question is responsible for the new chapter of the series scheduled for 2022, but beyond this it is difficult to draw much more information.

It looks like a presentation is coming soon, and this would also be confirmed by the idea of ​​launching the Call of Duty of 2022 a little earlier than what happened with Call of Duty: Vanguard, so it could be shown already in the coming months. In any case, there is a particular element that emerges from the message: the reference to the “new generation”, according to some, could be an indication of the clear passage to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S for the 2022 chapter, thus abandoning the previous generation.

The time would perhaps be ripe for such a choice, but obviously we await any clarifications from the team. It should be a direct sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which in turn was a sort of remake / reboot of the namesake from years earlier, but which changed the story quite profoundly.

This leads us to think that the Call of Duty of 2022 can tell something completely unpublished, as confirmed by the rumors that speak of a possible setting having to do with the Colombian drug cartels, but at the moment it is only speculation. Just in these hours we have seen that Call of Duty Vanguard has recorded lower sales than Black Ops Cold War but, that Activision’s revenues have nevertheless increased.