Call of Duty, 40 thousand players canceled overnight: they used cheats

A massive campaign was put in place for Call of Duty against those who use cheats. Over 40 thousand players canceled in one day

A very particular and also quite important news that, however, does not surprise us for any reason in the world. The battle against the cheaters is an action that Activison has been trying for a long time now to finally complete in one way or another. We have lost count of, how many years, we have witnessed the most disparate news about the famous crafty tricks who ruin the games of millions of players on Call of Duty using cheats.

A situation that, at the moment, seems to have finally found an answer. Many cheaters have been banned over the years from matches to try to make the game as transparent as possible, as dictated by the rules of the title. CoD suffers a lot from this particular situation, which has caused many fans of the franchise to turn away over time.

Big ban campaign for Call of Duty against cheats

Here, to the relief of many fans and fans of the series, Activision finally has an answer. An answer that really seems to reflect the reality of things, heartening and bringing back hope for gamers. The company decides to show this incredible step forward by having the numbers speak first. In fact, the amount of bans is truly impressive. More than for the quota reached, for the time taken.

Between Warzone and Vanguard, the new system set up for the battle against the named cheaters Ricochet he really bought up crafty men. The total bans, for about 24 hours time, they made it out well 48 thousand users. Apparently, the anti-cheat system is doing an excellent job. We hope it becomes more and more performing, making the game more respected by everyone.

Read also -> Final Fantasy 16 postponed and by a lot, the new date is far away

Read also -> Here is Project Heaven, XCOM meets Cyberpunk 2077 – VIDEO

So now we need to see if, a response from the cheater people, will put Activision in crisis again. All that remains is to stand by and watch. In the meantime, we invite you to maintain an increasingly linear and respectful behavior as possible with any type of opponent you encounter in your online games.