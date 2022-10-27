Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Two football superstars in combat gear!

As some rumors suggested, football players will join the list of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 operators.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues to reveal its operators. This time, it’s about two rather special characters: the football players Neymar and Pogba.

Pogba and Neymar in combat gear!

Usually the Call of Duty operators are fictional charactersbut for Modern Warfare 2, we should have two real people ! Indeed, the CodSploitz dataminer, relayed on Reddit by user Ywhine, discovered images showing Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr. as in-game operators. The two footballers are fairly faithfully modeled with the game engine, and in combat gear. Both players are known to be regular players of various video games, especially Call of Duty.

We’ll see tomorrow if they are accompanied by another player…

According to the names published on the datamined operator list by the teams of Tom Henderson, at Insider-gaming, a few days ago, there should be one more player. Indeed, if Neymar and Pogba were present, Insider-gaming dataminers also announced the presence of Lionel Messi in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The Argentinian player from Paris Saint-Germain is not yet confirmed by these images, but it is not impossible to find it also in the game. To find out, it will be necessary wait for the official release of the game tomorrow.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released tomorrow on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

Also read: